Free Employment Verification Letter Template

Please feel free to contact me by phone at or by email at if you have any questions about the information provided.

We received your request to verify the employment of , including their signed authorization release. We provide the following information in response to your request:

How-to guides, articles, and any other content appearing on this page are for informational purposes only, do not constitute legal advice, and are no substitute for the advice of an attorney.

Employment verification letter: How-to guide

Employment verification letters stand as pillars of credibility in the professional world, validating an individual's employment status, income, and other pertinent details. The employment verification letter holds substantial importance, whether it's for securing a new job, applying for a rental property, obtaining a visa, or navigating legal matters.

If you work in a company’s human resources department, you might also receive verification requests from your current or former employees for various reasons.

The current or past employee requesting a verification letter may need it to submit as proof of employment when joining a new company.

A current employer provides an employment verification letter as a supporting document in banks for loan purposes. Sometimes certain financial institutions also ask an employee to submit an employment letter or employment confirmation letter as additional proof of employment.

HR departments also get employment verification requests to process documents for visa purposes.

This comprehensive article aims to delve into the intricacies of employment verification letters, covering everything from their definition to types and various uses.

What is an employment verification letter?

At its core, an employment verification letter, or employment verification form, is a formal document issued by a current or past employer to confirm an individual's employment status and history. It serves as proof of employment and is often required by external parties such as prospective employers, financial institutions, government agencies, or landlords.

An employment verification letter assures the recipient that the individual in question is indeed associated with the company in the stated capacity. It acts as a means of authentication, lending credibility to the individual's claims regarding their employment.

When do you need an employment verification letter?

People request an employment verification letter for different reasons. Sometimes it might be to secure future employment, sometimes to show income eligibility, or even as support documents for various government proceedings. Let’s explore the various use cases where you require a letter for verification of employment.

To apply for a job

Prospective employers often request verification of an applicant's employment history to ensure accuracy in the provided information and evaluate their suitability for the position.

For rental applications

Property management companies or landlords may require proof of employment to assess a tenant's financial stability and ability to meet rental obligations.

For visa purposes

Government agencies processing visa applications may require employment verification to determine an individual's eligibility for entry into a country and other immigration purposes. For example, an individual applying for a work visa may need to submit an employment verification letter from their employer to support their application. People who are applying for a tourist visa may also be required to show their employment details to assure the authorities that they have a permanent job and that their visit is only for leisure and not for seeking employment in the visiting country.

To apply for a loan or mortgage

Banks and financial institutions typically request employment verification to assess an individual's financial stability and ability to repay loans or mortgages. These financial houses request employment verification to evaluate an individual's creditworthiness before approving loans or mortgages.

In legal proceedings

Employment verification letters may be required to support legal cases related to employment disputes, worker's compensation claims, or other legal matters. For instance, an employee involved in a legal dispute with their employer may request an employment verification letter to substantiate their claims regarding their job title, duties, and tenure.

What essential details should be included in a verification of employment letter?

When drafting an employment verification letter, it's crucial to include the following components:

Employer information

Employment verification letters should contain the company’s name, address, and contact information to prove the employee’s credibility.

Employee information

Provide details such as the employee's name, position or job title, and duration of employment in the letter. It will make the employment verification process faster and easier.

Employment details

Include the dates of employment, job responsibilities, and the employee's job status, i.e., whether the individual is a current employee of the company or whether they have resigned. If the employee has resigned, then giving the reason for resignation can also be included.

Salary information

Address the employee's compensation details, including salary, hourly wage, or other relevant financial information. For example, if the letter is submitted as part of a loan application or for rental purposes, including salary details helps.

However, the employment verification letter should not include sensitive information such as performance evaluations, bonus plans, or company-provided stock options to maintain confidentiality.

Important things to note while drafting an employment verification letter

Drafting a comprehensive and effective employment verification letter requires attention to detail and adherence to professional standards. Here are some key requirements to consider while writing the letter:

Company letterhead

Ensure the employment verification letter is drafted on the company's official letterhead to enhance authenticity and credibility.

Introduction

Begin the employment verification letter with a formal tone, and outline the purpose of the request. You must also provide the recipient’s contact information, including their name and address in this part.

Salutation

Address the recipient appropriately, using phrases such as “To whom it may concern” for general requests. If the name of the person is provided, address them as “Dear Mr. or Ms.”

Opening paragraph

In the opening paragraph, clearly state the purpose of the letter and provide a brief overview of the employee's status within the organization.

Body paragraphs

Provide detailed information about the employee's job title, dates of employment, and any other relevant details.

Closing paragraph

Here, you need to reiterate the employer's willingness to verify the employee's information upon request and offer assistance if needed.

Closing salutation

Conclude the letter with a professional closing, such as “Sincerely” or “Best regards.”

Signature

In this part, you need to include the employer's signature and contact information to validate the letter's authenticity and provide a point of contact for further inquiries. You can further authorize the letter by stamping the company’s seal on the signature.

Tips for writing an effective employment verification letter

When it comes to the verification of employment, crafting a comprehensive and accurate employment verification letter is crucial. Whether you are a current or former employer responding to a request, it's essential to ensure that your letter meets the necessary standards and provides all the required information. Below are some tips to help you create a robust employment verification letter that effectively serves its purpose:

Understand the purpose

Before diving into the letter, grasp the purpose of the employment verification. Is it for a future employer, a government agency, or a financial institution? Tailoring the content to meet the specific needs of the requester enhances the effectiveness of the letter.

Use a standard business letter format

Employment verification letters should follow a business letter format. This includes a formal salutation, clear body paragraphs, and a professional closing. Using the company's official letterhead can also add credibility to the document.

Include all necessary details

Ensure that the employment verification letter includes all the essential details requested by the party making the inquiry. This typically includes the employee's name, present/current job title, start date, end date (if applicable), and employment status.

Be clear and concise

Avoid ambiguity and keep the letter concise while providing all necessary information. Use clear and straightforward language to convey the details effectively.

Maintain confidentiality

Respect the individual's privacy and confidentiality by only disclosing information that is necessary and relevant for the employment verification request process. Avoid including sensitive details such as social security numbers unless explicitly required.

Proofread thoroughly

Before finalizing the employment verification letter, thoroughly proofread it to eliminate any spelling or grammatical errors. A polished and error-free document enhances professionalism and credibility.

Verify information

Before sending out the letter, double-check all the information provided for accuracy. Inaccurate or incomplete information could lead to misunderstandings or delays in the verification process.

Use an employment verification letter template

Use an employment verification letter template as a guide to draft verification letters easily. An employment verification template helps the employer address multiple employment verification requests faster. With a template, the employer doesn’t need to draft the letter from scratch, making it easier to streamline the process. LegalZoom provides a simple and straightforward employment verification template that can be used from anywhere on any device. To get your document for free, answer the guided questionnaire, fill out the form, and download it.

Frequently asked questions

What's an employment verification letter?

Whether an individual is applying for a job with a company or trying to rent an apartment, it is important to check the background and employment history of the requesting party. This is to verify that the party is telling the truth and worked where they say they did.

If you’re a property management company or owner of a rental unit, you’ll need an employment verification letter to make sure that the prospective tenant is eligible to cover monthly payments for your property. In the case of mortgage lenders or third-party money lenders, having proof of income speeds up the verification process for requesting parties to secure loans.

A professional letter helps in verifying current or former employees' following details:

Name and address of the employee

Employment dates or start date of the employment

Eligibility to pay back mortgage and rent

Verify employment history

LegalZoom’s employment verification letter makes it easy to craft an official note to a former employer so they can verify—or deny—specific details.

What information is needed to complete the verification of employment?

To complete a verification letter for employment, keep the below details handy:

Whose employment do you want to verify : Keep the employee information ready for whom the verification letter is prepared

Who you're sending the letter to: Have the requestor or recipient’s contact information ready

How do I write a verification letter for employment?

A verification letter for employment serves as an official confirmation of an individual's job history, including details such as job title, dates of employment, and sometimes salary information. Potential employers, landlords, financial institutions, or government agencies often request it to verify the authenticity of a person's employment claims. This letter helps establish credibility and reliability, ensuring that accurate information is provided for various purposes, such as loan applications, rental agreements, or background checks.