Ohio Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

TO: and , and all other occupants ,

The purpose of this letter is to demand that you vacate (LEAVE) the premises now in your possession, situated in , , Ohio , on or before THE THIRD DAY AFTER THE SERVICE OF THIS NOTICE.

Premises means the structure or living unit that you have been renting, as well as any lot of land included in the rental agreement dated .

You are being asked to LEAVE based on your failure to pay rent and obligations as follows:

owed from to .



owed from to .



owed from to .

The THREE-day notice period expires at: : a.m. p.m. on . Your compliance in this time frame will prevent any further eviction action against you.

YOU ARE BEING ASKED TO LEAVE THE PREMISES. IF YOU DO NOT LEAVE, AN EVICTION ACTION MAY BE INITIATED AGAINST YOU. IF YOU ARE IN DOUBT REGARDING YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS AS A TENANT, IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT YOU SEEK LEGAL ASSISTANCE.

THE LANDLORD RESERVES ALL RIGHTS AND REMEDIES PROVIDED UNDER THE LEASE AGREEMENT AND UNDER APPLICABLE LAWS OF OHIO, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR UNPAID RENT, AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE MAY BE CONSTRUED AS A WAIVER OF THOSE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.

___________________________

Date ______________________________________________________





,









