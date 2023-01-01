Ohio Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Browse Templates
TO:  and , and all other occupants
,

The purpose of this letter is to demand that you vacate (LEAVE) the premises now in your possession, situated in , Ohio , on or before THE THIRD DAY AFTER THE SERVICE OF THIS NOTICE.

Premises means the structure or living unit that you have been renting, as well as any lot of land included in the rental agreement dated .

You are being asked to LEAVE based on your failure to pay rent and obligations as follows:

 owed from to .

owed from to .

owed from to .

The THREE-day notice period expires at: : a.m.p.m. on . Your compliance in this time frame will prevent any further eviction action against you.

YOU ARE BEING ASKED TO LEAVE THE PREMISES. IF YOU DO NOT LEAVE, AN EVICTION ACTION MAY BE INITIATED AGAINST YOU. IF YOU ARE IN DOUBT REGARDING YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS AS A TENANT, IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT YOU SEEK LEGAL ASSISTANCE.

THE LANDLORD RESERVES ALL RIGHTS AND REMEDIES PROVIDED UNDER THE LEASE AGREEMENT AND UNDER APPLICABLE LAWS OF OHIO, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR UNPAID RENT, AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE MAY BE CONSTRUED AS A WAIVER OF THOSE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.

___________________________
Date		______________________________________________________


,




Complete your document with ease

    Fill and download for free
    Answer guided questions to create and download your document quickly
    Customize
    Personalize your document to meet your needs with a rich editor (additional fee)
    Sign electronically
    Self-sign or request signatures online securely in just a few clicks (additional fee)

What's an Ohio notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Ohio notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

