North Carolina Ten-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated under which you hold possession of the premises located at , , North Carolina, , there is now due and unpaid rent in the total amount of , representing rent due as follows: 

  • owed from to .
  • owed from to .
  • owed from to .

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that in accordance with N.C. Gen. Stat. §42-3, within TEN (10) days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the above-listed amount in full or leave the premises described above. If you do neither of these, the rental agreement will terminate and will institute legal proceedings against you to recover possession of the premises, rent, and damages.

The following forms of payment will be accepted [check all that apply]:

_____ Cash_____ Cashier's check_____ Certified check
_____ Money order_____ Personal check_____ Electronic funds deposit

The TEN-DAY NOTICE PERIOD expires at: : a.m.p.m. on .

You may make payments in the following ways: 

  • 1. in person, at , , , .  The usual days and hours for rent collection are .
  • 1. 2. by mail, to , , , .
  • 1. 2. 2. 3. by deposit to account at , a financial institution located at , , , . 
  • 1. 2. 2. 2. 3. 3. 3. 4. by electronic funds transfer procedure previously established.

THE LANDLORD RESERVES ALL RIGHTS AND REMEDIES PROVIDED UNDER THE LEASE AGREEMENT AND UNDER APPLICABLE NORTH CAROLINA LAW, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR UNPAID RENT, AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE MAY BE CONSTRUED AS A WAIVER OF THOSE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.

_______________________________________________
Landlord or Landlord's Agent Signature
_______________________________________________
Date







[PAGE BREAK HERE]

PROOF OF SERVICE
(choose all that apply)

[  ] Tenant acknowledges receipt of the 10-day notice to pay rent or quit:

_______________________________________
Date		_______________________________________
Signature

[  ] The 10-day notice to pay rent or quit was personally served on

__________________________________
Name		by the undersigned on________________________________.
Date

[  ] Tenant was served by registered or certified mail.

_______________________________________
Date		_______________________________________
Signature




What's a North Carolina ten-day notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your North Carolina 10-day notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

