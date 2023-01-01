Nebraska Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Browse Templates
and 
,  

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated  under which you hold possession of the premises located at , , NE, , there is now due and unpaid rent in the total amount of , representing rent due as follows: 

  • owed from to .
  • owed from to .
  • owed from to .

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that in accordance with Neb. Rev. Stat. § 76-1431(2), within THREE (3) days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the above-listed amount in full or leave the premises described above. If you do neither of these,  will institute legal proceedings against you to recover possession of the premises, to declare the lease agreement forfeited, and to recover rent and damages.

The THREE-DAY notice period expires at: a.m.p.m. on .

The following forms of payment will be accepted: 

  • Cash
  • Cashier's Check
  • Certified Check
  • Money Order
  • Personal Check
  • Electronic funds deposit

You may make payments in the following ways: 

  • 1. in person, at , , Nebraska, . The usual days and hours for rent collection are .
  • 1. 2. by mail, to , , Nebraska, .
  • 1. 2. 2. 3. by deposit to account at , a financial institution located at , , , . 
  • 1. 2. 2. 2. 3. 3. 3. 4. by electronic funds transfer procedure previously established.





THE LANDLORD RESERVES ALL RIGHTS AND REMEDIES PROVIDED UNDER THE LEASE AGREEMENT AND UNDER APPLICABLE LAWS OF NEBRASKA, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR UNPAID RENT AND FUTURE LOSS OF RENT UNDER , AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE MAY BE CONSTRUED AS A WAIVER OF THOSE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.

_______________________________________________________________
Date

[PAGE BREAK HERE]


PROOF OF SERVICE
1. At the time of service, I, the undersigned, was at least 18 years of age.
2. I served copies of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit.
3. I served copies of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit to the following tenant:
_________________________________________________________
    (Name)
4. The fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit was served at:
_________________________________________________________
   (Full Address)
5. I served the tenant by:
  • a. [  ] PERSONAL SERVICE. I personally delivered a copy of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit to the person listed in item 3
on _____________________________ at _______________  am    pm
            (Date)                                                 (Time)
  • b. [  ] SUBSTITUTED SERVICE BY LEAVING NOTICE & MAILING
(1) After attempting personal service, I left a copy of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit with
or in the presence of a person of suitable age and discretion:

_________________________________________________________________________________
(Insert name of person you left the notice with who is at least 18 years old, or give description (age, sex, height, weight, etc.) if person refuses to give name)
(2) on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm
                          (Date)                                           (Time)
(3) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the fourteen-day notice to
pay rent or quit to the person listed in item 3 to the address listed in item 4
on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm
                 (Date)                                           (Time)
  • c. [  ] POSTING & MAILING.
(1) After attempting service, I affixed/posted a copy of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit in a
conspicuous place at the address listed in item 4
on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm
             (Date)                                               (Time)
(2) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the fourteen-day notice to
pay rent or quit to the person listed in item 3 to the address listed in item 4
on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm           
              (Date)                                              (Time)
I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Nebraska that the foregoing is true and
correct.
Signed on  _________________________________, at ______________________, Nebraska
                       (Date)                                                           (Location)

_____________________________________
Print name of person who served notice
______________________________________
Signature of person who served notice












FREE
ATTORNEY-DRAFTED

Nebraska Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Promptly address overdue rent with a Nebraska three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.
Create for free
Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Complete your document with ease

    Fill and download for free
    Answer guided questions to create and download your document quickly
    Customize
    Personalize your document to meet your needs with a rich editor (additional fee)
    Sign electronically
    Self-sign or request signatures online securely in just a few clicks (additional fee)

What's a Nebraska three-day notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Nebraska three-day notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

Related templates

Nevada Notice to Quit

Nevada Notice to Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Nevada notice to quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

New Mexico 3-Day Notice of Nonpayment of Rent

New Mexico 3-Day Notice of Nonpayment of Rent

Resolve rent issues effectively in New Mexico. Our three-day notice of non-payment of rent template helps landlords communicate payment expectations clearly, fostering prompt resolution with tenants.

New York 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

New York 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a New York three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

North Carolina 10-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

North Carolina 10-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a North Carolina ten-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Ohio Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Ohio Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with an Ohio notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Pennsylvania 10-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Pennsylvania 10-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Pennsylvania ten-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.