Mississippi Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that in accordance with Miss. Code Ann. §89-7-27, THREE (3) days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the above-listed amount in full or leave the premises described above. If you do neither of these, the rental agreement will terminate and
The following forms of payment will be accepted [check all that apply]:
|_____ Cash
|_____ Cashier's check
|_____ Certified check
|_____ Money order
|_____ Personal check
|_____ Electronic funds deposit
The THREE-DAY NOTICE PERIOD expires at:
You may make payments in the following ways:
THE LANDLORD RESERVES ALL RIGHTS AND REMEDIES PROVIDED UNDER THE LEASE AGREEMENT AND UNDER APPLICABLE MISSISSIPPI LAW, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR UNPAID RENT, AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE MAY BE CONSTRUED AS A WAIVER OF THOSE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.
|_______________________________________________
Landlord or Landlord's Agent Signature
|_______________________________________________
Date
[PAGE BREAK HERE]
|PROOF OF SERVICE
|(choose all that apply)
[ ] Tenant acknowledges receipt of the 3-day notice to pay rent or quit:
|_______________________________________
Date
|_______________________________________
Signature
[ ] The 3-day notice to pay rent or quit was personally served on
|__________________________________
Name
|by the undersigned on
|________________________________.
Date
[ ] Tenant was served by certified mail return receipt requested.
|_______________________________________
Date
|_______________________________________
Signature