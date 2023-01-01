Maine Seven-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

and ,

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated under which you hold possession of the premises located at , , Maine, , there is now due and unpaid rent in the total amount of , representing rent due as follows:

owed from to .

owed from to .

owed from to .

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that in accordance with Me. Rev. Stat. Ann. tit. §6002 and §6028, within SEVEN (7) days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the above-listed amount in full or leave the premises described above. If you do neither of these, the rental agreement will terminate and will institute legal proceedings against you to recover possession of the premises, rent , and damages.

The following forms of payment will be accepted [check all that apply]:

_____ Cash _____ Cashier's check _____ Certified check _____ Money order _____ Personal check _____ Electronic funds deposit

The SEVEN-DAY NOTICE PERIOD expires at: : a.m. p.m. on .

You may make payments in the following ways:

1. in person, at , , , .

2. by mail, to , , , .

3. by deposit to account at , a financial institution located at , , , .

4. by electronic funds transfer procedure previously established.

THE LANDLORD RESERVES ALL RIGHTS AND REMEDIES PROVIDED UNDER THE LEASE AGREEMENT AND UNDER APPLICABLE MAINE LAW, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR UNPAID RENT, AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE MAY BE CONSTRUED AS A WAIVER OF THOSE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.

_______________________________________________

Landlord or Landlord's Agent Signature _______________________________________________

PROOF OF SERVICE (choose all that apply)

[ ] Tenant acknowledges receipt of the 7-day notice to pay rent or quit:

_______________________________________

Date _______________________________________

Signature

[ ] The 7-day notice to pay rent or quit was personally served on

__________________________________

Name by the undersigned on ________________________________.

Date

Date

[ ] I attempted to make personal service on three different occasions, _______________________. On

Name

each attempt, I knocked on the door of _________________________________, but no one answered. I

Address

Address believed that the tenant was absent, so I securely affixed the 7-day notice to pay rent or quit to the entry door of that address. I also mailed a copy of the notice by first class mail to that address. This was done on _________________________________.

Date

_______________________________________

Date _______________________________________

Signature

Signature







