Maine Seven-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Browse Templates
and 
,  

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated under which you hold possession of the premises located at , , Maine, , there is now due and unpaid rent in the total amount of , representing rent due as follows: 

  • owed from to .
  • owed from to .
  • owed from to .

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that in accordance with Me. Rev. Stat. Ann. tit. §6002 and §6028, within SEVEN (7) days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the above-listed amount in full or leave the premises described above. If you do neither of these, the rental agreement will terminate and will institute legal proceedings against you to recover possession of the premises, rent , and damages.

The following forms of payment will be accepted [check all that apply]:

_____ Cash_____ Cashier's check_____ Certified check
_____ Money order_____ Personal check_____ Electronic funds deposit

The SEVEN-DAY NOTICE PERIOD expires at: : a.m.p.m. on .

You may make payments in the following ways: 

  • 1. in person, at , , , .
  • 1. 2. by mail, to , , , .
  • 1. 2. 2. 3. by deposit to account at , a financial institution located at , , , . 
  • 1. 2. 2. 2. 3. 3. 3. 4. by electronic funds transfer procedure previously established.

THE LANDLORD RESERVES ALL RIGHTS AND REMEDIES PROVIDED UNDER THE LEASE AGREEMENT AND UNDER APPLICABLE MAINE LAW, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR UNPAID RENT, AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE MAY BE CONSTRUED AS A WAIVER OF THOSE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.

_______________________________________________
Landlord or Landlord's Agent Signature
_______________________________________________
Date







[PAGE BREAK HERE]


PROOF OF SERVICE
(choose all that apply)

[  ] Tenant acknowledges receipt of the 7-day notice to pay rent or quit:
_______________________________________
Date		_______________________________________
Signature
[  ] The 7-day notice to pay rent or quit was personally served on
__________________________________
Name		by the undersigned on________________________________.
Date
[  ] I attempted to make personal service on three different occasions, _______________________. On
                                                                                                             Name
each attempt, I knocked on the door of _________________________________, but no one answered. I
                                                                       Address
believed that the tenant was absent, so I securely affixed the 7-day notice to pay rent or quit to the entry
door of that address. I also mailed a copy of the notice by first class mail to that address. This was done
on _________________________________.
        Date
_______________________________________
Date		_______________________________________
Signature




FREE
ATTORNEY-DRAFTED

Maine Seven-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Promptly address overdue rent with a Maine seven-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.
Create for free
Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Complete your document with ease

    Fill and download for free
    Answer guided questions to create and download your document quickly
    Customize
    Personalize your document to meet your needs with a rich editor (additional fee)
    Sign electronically
    Self-sign or request signatures online securely in just a few clicks (additional fee)

What's a Maine seven-day notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Maine seven-day notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

Related templates

Massachusetts 14-Day Notice to Quit for Nonpayment of Rent

Massachusetts 14-Day Notice to Quit for Nonpayment of Rent

Resolve rent issues effectively in Massachusetts. Our fourteen-day notice to quit for non-payment of rent template helps landlords communicate payment expectations clearly, fostering prompt resolution with tenants.

Michigan Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Michigan Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Michigan notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Minnesota 14-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Minnesota 14-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Resolve rent issues effectively in Minnesota. Our fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit template helps landlords communicate payment expectations clearly, fostering prompt resolution with tenants.

Mississippi 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Mississippi 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Mississippi three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Montana 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Montana 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Montana three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Nebraska 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Nebraska 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Nebraska three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.