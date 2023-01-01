Idaho Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Browse Templates
TO: and 
,  
FROM:
, ,

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated under which you hold possession of the premises located at , Idaho , there is now due and unpaid rent in the total amount of , representing rent due as follows: 

owed from to .

owed from to .

owed from to .

YOU HAVE 72 HOURS FROM THE DATE OF SERVICE OF THIS NOTICE TO PAY THIS RENT.

Under the lease agreement and Idaho Code Ann. § 6-303, if you do not pay by : a.m.p.m. on , your lease will be terminated and will, at that time, be entitled to file an unlawful detainer (eviction) action for possession to the leased premises in accordance with the laws of the state of Idaho.  This means that you must either pay the above-mentioned rent amount to at , , ID, within 72 hours or vacate the premises by a.m.p.m. on . Under Idaho Code Ann. § 6-324, attorneys' fees shall be awarded to the prevailing party.


Dated: ________________________________________________________
Signature

*If payment has already been made, please disregard this notice*

[PAGE BREAK HERE]


PROOF OF SERVICE

1. At the time of service, I, the undersigned, was at least 18 years of age.

2. I served copies of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit.

3. I served copies of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit to the following tenant:

_________________________________________________________
(Name)

4. The three-day notice to pay rent or quit was served at:

__________________________________________________________________________
(Full Address)

5. I served the tenant by:

  • a. [  ] PERSONAL SERVICE. I personally delivered a copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit to the person listed
in item 3 on _____________________________ at _______________  am    pm
                                 (Date)                                                   (Time)
  • b. [  ] SUBSTITUTED SERVICE BY LEAVING NOTICE & MAILING
(1) After attempting personal service, I left a copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit with or
in the presence of a person of at least 18 years of age or older:

______________________________________________________________________
(Insert name of person you left the notice with who is at least 18 years old, or give description (age, 
sex, height, weight, etc.) if person refuses to give name)
(2) on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm
                          (Date)                                           (Time)
(3) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the three-day notice to pay
rent or quit to the person listed in item 3 to the address listed in item 4
on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm
                 (Date)                                           (Time)
  • c. [  ] POSTING & MAILING.
(1) After attempting service, I affixed/posted a copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit in a
conspicuous place on the property at the address listed in item 4
on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm
             (Date)                                               (Time)
(2) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the three-day notice to pay
rent or quit to the person listed in item 3 to the address listed in item 4
on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm           
              (Date)                                              (Time)
Signed on  _____________________________, at __________________________, Idaho
                                (Date)                                            (Location)

________________________________________
Print name of person who served notice
_____________________________________
Signature of person who served notice




What's an Idaho three-day notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Idaho three-day notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

