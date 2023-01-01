Idaho Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

|TO:
|FROM:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated
YOU HAVE 72 HOURS FROM THE DATE OF SERVICE OF THIS NOTICE TO PAY THIS RENT.
Under the lease agreement and Idaho Code Ann. § 6-303, if you do not pay
|Dated: _____________________
|___________________________________
Signature
*If payment has already been made, please disregard this notice*
[PAGE BREAK HERE]
|PROOF OF SERVICE
1. At the time of service, I, the undersigned, was at least 18 years of age.
2. I served copies of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit.
3. I served copies of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit to the following tenant:
|_________________________________________________________
(Name)
4. The three-day notice to pay rent or quit was served at:
|__________________________________________________________________________
(Full Address)
5. I served the tenant by:
|in item 3 on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm
(Date) (Time)
|(1) After attempting personal service, I left a copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit with or
|in the presence of a person of at least 18 years of age or older:
______________________________________________________________________
(Insert name of person you left the notice with who is at least 18 years old, or give description (age,
sex, height, weight, etc.) if person refuses to give name)
|(2) on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm
(Date) (Time)
|(3) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the three-day notice to pay
|rent or quit to the person listed in item 3 to the address listed in item 4
|on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm
(Date) (Time)
|(1) After attempting service, I affixed/posted a copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit in a
|conspicuous place on the property at the address listed in item 4
|on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm
(Date) (Time)
|(2) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the three-day notice to pay
|rent or quit to the person listed in item 3 to the address listed in item 4
|on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm
(Date) (Time)
|Signed on _____________________________, at __________________________, Idaho
(Date) (Location)
________________________________________
Print name of person who served notice
_____________________________________
Signature of person who served notice