Idaho Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

TO: and , FROM: , ,

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated under which you hold possession of the premises located at , , Idaho , there is now due and unpaid rent in the total amount of , representing rent due as follows:

owed from to .



owed from to .



owed from to .

YOU HAVE 72 HOURS FROM THE DATE OF SERVICE OF THIS NOTICE TO PAY THIS RENT.

Under the lease agreement and Idaho Code Ann. § 6-303, if you do not pay by : a.m. p.m. on , your lease will be terminated and will, at that time, be entitled to file an unlawful detainer (eviction) action for possession to the leased premises in accordance with the laws of the state of Idaho. This means that you must either pay the above-mentioned rent amount to at , , ID, within 72 hours or vacate the premises by a.m. p.m. on . Under Idaho Code Ann. § 6-324, attorneys' fees shall be awarded to the prevailing party.





Dated: _____________________ ___________________________________

Signature

*If payment has already been made, please disregard this notice*

[PAGE BREAK HERE]





PROOF OF SERVICE

1. At the time of service, I, the undersigned, was at least 18 years of age.

2. I served copies of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit.

3. I served copies of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit to the following tenant:

_________________________________________________________

(Name)

4. The three-day notice to pay rent or quit was served at:

__________________________________________________________________________

(Full Address)

5. I served the tenant by:

a. [ ] PERSONAL SERVICE. I personally delivered a copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit to the person listed

in item 3 on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm

(Date) (Time)

b. [ ] SUBSTITUTED SERVICE BY LEAVING NOTICE & MAILING

(1) After attempting personal service, I left a copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit with or in the presence of a person of at least 18 years of age or older:

______________________________________________________________________

(Insert name of person you left the notice with who is at least 18 years old, or give description (age,

sex, height, weight, etc.) if person refuses to give name) (2) on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm

(Date) (Time) (3) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit to the person listed in item 3 to the address listed in item 4 on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm

(Date) (Time)

c. [ ] POSTING & MAILING.

(1) After attempting service, I affixed/posted a copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit in a conspicuous place on the property at the address listed in item 4 on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm

(Date) (Time) (2) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit to the person listed in item 3 to the address listed in item 4 on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm

(Date) (Time)

Signed on _____________________________, at __________________________, Idaho

(Date) (Location)



________________________________________

Print name of person who served notice

_____________________________________

Signature of person who served notice







