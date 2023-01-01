Demand for Compliance or Right to Possession Notice (Colorado) - Free Template

FOR PROPERTY LOCATED IN COUNTY

To: and (Tenant)

I hereby demand that you shall, within three days of the time this notice is served upon you, either comply with the covenant stated below or deliver to the Landlord the possession of the premises identified below:

Street Address:

City: County: Subdivision: Lot: Block:

The covenant/condition with which you are to comply is (check one or both, as applicable)

[ X ] The payment to the landlord in the sum of being past due rent and owed to the landlord from to .

being past due rent and owed to the landlord from to . [ ] Other covenant of the lease that is being violated is:

_______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

The covenant/condition checked above constitutes default under the terms of the Lease, and this default entitles the Landlord to possession of the premises. The rental for said premises is per week month year .

________________________

Date _______________________________________

_______________________________________

Agent or Attorney

[PAGE BREAK HERE]

RETURN OF SERVICE

I certify that I served this notice on _____________________ (date), in _________________ (County), Colorado by my selection below:

[ ] By leaving a true copy with _______________________________________________(Full Name) [ ] By posting in a conspicuous place on the premises at _____________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________