Demand for Compliance or Right to Possession Notice (Colorado) - Free Template

FOR PROPERTY LOCATED IN COUNTY

To: and  (Tenant)

I hereby demand that you shall, within three days of the time this notice is served upon you, either comply with the covenant stated below or deliver to the Landlord the possession of the premises identified below:

Street Address: 

City:  County: 
Subdivision:Lot:Block:

The covenant/condition with which you are to comply is (check one or both, as applicable)

  • [ X ] The payment to the landlord in the sum of being past due rent and owed to the landlord from  to .
  • [  ]  Other covenant of the lease that is being violated is:
  • _______________________________________________________________________
  • _______________________________________________________________________

The covenant/condition checked above constitutes default under the terms of the Lease, and this default entitles the Landlord to possession of the premises. The rental for said premises is per weekmonthyear.

________________________
Date		_______________________________________
_______________________________________
Agent or Attorney

[PAGE BREAK HERE]

RETURN OF SERVICE

I certify that I served this notice on _____________________ (date), in _________________ (County), Colorado by my selection below:

[  ] By leaving a true copy with _______________________________________________(Full Name)
[  ] By posting in a conspicuous place on the premises at _____________________________________
___________________________________________________________________________________
_________________________________________
Signature
What's a demand for compliance or right to possession notice (Colorado)?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your demand for compliance or right to possession notice (Colorado):
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

