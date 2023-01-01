Free Lease Proposal Template

This lease proposal outlines the terms for leasing the premises to you, the Prospective Lessee, [Lessee Name] (“Lessee”), by [Lessor Name] (“Lessor”). Should you choose to move forward, a comprehensive Lease Agreement will be drafted and submitted for your review and signature.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY.
This Lease Proposal sets out the terms of the lease between [Lessor Name] (hereinafter referred to as the “Lessor”), having its principal place of business at [Lessor Location], and;
[Lessee Name] (hereinafter referred to as the “Lessee”), having its principal place of business at [Lessee Location].
The Lessor is the absolute owner of the property, [Property Name] (hereinafter referred to as the “Property”), situated at [Property Address] and is granting the mentioned property to the Lessee.
Hereinafter, the Lessor and the Lessee shall be collectively referred to as the “Parties,” and individually as the “Party.”
PROPERTY OVERVIEW.
The Property is situated in [Property Address]. The details of the said [Property Name] are as follows:
[Description of the Property]
1. PROPERTY USAGE.
The Property shall be occupied and utilized by the Lessee for the purpose of:
[Intended use of the property]
2. RENT.
The Lessee shall pay a base rent of [Base Rent] to the Lessor from the Commencement Date and throughout the term of this Proposal, payable on a monthly basis (hereinafter referred to as the “Base Rent”). The Lessee shall pay the Base Rent to the Lessor on or before [Rent due date] of every month.
3. SECURITY DEPOSIT.
The Lessee agrees to deposit a Security Deposit amount of [Security Deposit Amount] with the Lessor upon the execution of this Lease Agreement. This Security Deposit is intended to cover any potential damages to the premises, unpaid rent, or any other charges incurred by the Lessee under the terms of this agreement.
4. TERM OF LEASE.
The lease hereby granted shall be for a period of [Lease Period in Years] year(s) commencing from [Effective Date] and ending on [Termination Date].
UTILITIES AND SERVICES.
The Lessee shall be responsible for paying and maintaining the provision of utilities, including but not limited to water, gas, heat, light, power, telephone, internet, and sewer.
EXTENSION AND RENEWAL.
The Lessor grants the Lessee the right and option to extend the term of this lease for [Lease Renewal Term in Years] year(s) (hereinafter referred to as the “Renewal Term”). The Renewal Term shall commence the day after the initial term ends. The Lessee shall notify the Lessor in writing of its election to extend this lease not less than [Lease Extension Notice in Months] month(s) prior to the expiration of the initial term.
SUBLETTING.
The Lessee may not sublease, assign, sell, or convey the Property to any other party without the prior written approval of the Lessor, which shall not be unreasonably withheld.
TERMINATION.
This proposal shall be terminated if any of the Parties breach the terms and conditions herein and/or:
Cancel the proposal
Sue for specific performance
Sue for actual and compensatory damages
[Add more terms that can lead to proposal termination]
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
1. RENT.
In consideration of the Lessor granting a lease of the Property to the Lessee, the Lessee shall pay the rent monthly to the Lessor as stated above.
2. INSPECTION.
The Lessor shall have the right, from time to time, during normal business hours on any working day, to enter the Property with prior notice in writing of at least [Property Access Notice_Inspection] business day(s) to the Lessee for the purpose of inspection or repairs and to view any user of the Property.
3. FORCE MAJEURE.
In the event that, during the term of this Lease Proposal, the premises are destroyed or damaged by fire, acts of God, war, acts of terrorism, or any other cause beyond the control of either Party and not attributable to the Lessee’s actions or omissions, such that the premises become unfit for occupation and use, the lease rent shall be suspended until the premises are restored to a condition suitable for occupation and use. If the premises cannot be made fit for occupancy within a period of [Occupancy Readiness Period_Force Majeure] day(s) of such an event, either Party may terminate this Lease Proposal by providing [Termination Notice Period_Force Majeure] day(s) written notice to the other Party.
4. PROPERTY MAINTENANCE.
The Lessor agrees to perform maintenance and repair services for the Property as specified in this Proposal. The Lessor further agrees to carry out these duties with the necessary skills, resources, and expertise, ensuring that they are completed in a professional and timely manner.
5. RELATIONSHIP OF PARTIES.
It is agreed that the Parties herein are independent contractors, and their relationship does not constitute a partnership or a joint venture.
6. GOVERNING LAW.
The Parties agree that this proposal shall be governed by the laws of [Governing Law]. If the disputes under this proposal cannot be resolved by arbitration, they shall be resolved by litigation in the courts of [Jurisdiction].
LEASE AGREEMENT.
A formal written lease agreement will be executed between the parties as the final binding contract. If you wish to proceed with finalizing the lease under the terms of the proposal outlined above, please contact us at your earliest possible convenience to initiate the process. The contact details are as follows:
Name:[Lessor Name]
Phone Number:[Lessor Phone Number]
Email Address:[Lessor Email Address]
DISCLAIMER.
This proposal does not constitute a contract or a binding offer but serves as an invitation for both parties to continue discussions and work toward a formal Lease Agreement.
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
If you are interested in proceeding with the Lease Proposal, please provide your acceptance by signing below. Please respond to this proposal by [Proposal Expiry Date].
[Lessor Name]
[Lessee Name]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date:
