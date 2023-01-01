Free Lease Proposal Template

In the event that, during the term of this Lease Proposal, the premises are destroyed or damaged by fire, acts of God, war, acts of terrorism, or any other cause beyond the control of either Party and not attributable to the Lessee’s actions or omissions, such that the premises become unfit for occupation and use, the lease rent shall be suspended until the premises are restored to a condition suitable for occupation and use. If the premises cannot be made fit for occupancy within a period of [Occupancy Readiness Period_Force Majeure] day(s) of such an event, either Party may terminate this Lease Proposal by providing [Termination Notice Period_Force Majeure] day(s) written notice to the other Party.