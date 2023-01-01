Free Security Proposal Template

Security is one of the major concerns today—be it for properties occupied or unoccupied, owned or rented. In the current scenario, you need a professional team to manage the security of both residential and commercial properties.
ABOUT US.
[Service Provider] has been a well-known and trusted name in security services since [Year of Establishment]. We are a team of experienced professionals who understand your security concerns. We provide the best-suited security personnel according to the nature and demands of your property and the area in which it is situated. Our security systems are well equipped and trained to secure your property with all foreseeable challenges and shall make you feel safer with minimum disturbance.
SECURITY SYSTEM.
Our security system is well-equipped and up-to-date with all the latest techniques and devices. Our personnel are well-trained to use and maintain CCTV cameras, tele-devices, biometric scans, etc.
INSTALLATION.
Installation of our security and all the necessary systems will be effortless and convenient without any hassle.
TYPES OF SECURITY SERVICES.
We offer the following services and product installations:
Residential security
Office security
Online security systems
Personal security system
Bodyguards and bouncer services
Vehicle patrolling
Foot patrolling
Video and audio monitoring
[Add more security services]
SECURITY SOLUTIONS.
Our security solutions are very reliable and effortless to install and will truly ensure you sit back and relax in a safe and secure environment. We are a reliable and successful name in security systems, and we owe this achievement to our skillfully efficient teamwork and a few virtues that we ensure above all.
Round-the-clock response to calls
Efficient and effective training to staff that keeps them up to date and actively ready
Adaptability to local areas to provide security
Threat assessment and analysis in advance and preventive measures.
[Add more security measures]
CLIENT TESTIMONIALS.
We have a happy and satisfied clientele. Here are some excerpts from what our clients have to say about our security systems:
[Client 1 Name], [Client 1 Company Name]
"[Client 1 Testimonial]"
[Client 2 Name], [Client 2 Company Name]
"[Client 2 Testimonial]"
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
The following terms and conditions shall prevail over our association.
1. CANCELLATION.
Any service or product cancellation must be notified in writing to the official email or postal address at least [Cancellation Notice Period in Days] day(s) prior to such termination or cancellation.
2. LICENSE AND APPROVALS.
[Service Provider] will obtain all the necessary licenses, permits, or other authorizations to deliver such security services.
3. PAYMENT TERMS.
All payments must be made in USD by [Mode of Payment] to [Service Provider]'s account only. The regular payment amount is fixed based on the security system you enroll for. It must be paid within [Payment Deadline in Days] day(s) after issuing the invoice.
4. GOVERNING LAW.
This association for security services shall be governed as per the laws of [Governing Law].
5. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY.
[Client Name] shall agree and acknowledge that [Service Provider] will undertake to provide security services to the best of their endeavor but shall in no case be liable for any damage or loss of any kind, except when [Service Provider] is directly responsible for causing it.
CONTACT DETAILS.
For further queries,
Visit us at [Service Provider Website]
Contact us at [Service Provider Contact Number]
Write to us at [Service Provider Email]
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
If you'd like to avail our services, please provide your signature below:
[Client Name]
[Service Provider]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Date:
Date:
Date:
