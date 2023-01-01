Joint Venture Agreement Template

TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
1. FORMATION.
Upon signing this Agreement, the Parties enter into a Joint Venture in accordance with the laws of the [Joint Venture regulating law State]. The Joint Venture shall be conducted under the name of [Joint Venture Name] (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") from a place of business at [Joint Venture Address].
2. PURPOSE.
The Joint Venture between both Parties shall be formed for the purpose of [Purpose of Joint Venture].
3. TERM.
This Joint Venture Agreement shall commence on the date of [Commencement Date] (hereinafter referred to as the "Commencement Date") and shall remain in full force and effect for an effective period of [Agreement Term] month(s) unless terminated early or extended by mutual written consent between the Parties or by the provisions of this Agreement.
4. OWNERSHIP.
6. PROFIT AND LOSS DISTRIBUTION.
The net profits earned by the Joint Venture, calculated at the end of each fiscal year, shall be divided among the Parties as follows:
(a) Party A shall receive [First Company Profit Percentage] of the Profit.
(b) Party B shall receive [Second Company Profit Percentage] of the Profit.
The Parties shall not receive any other Remuneration from the Joint Venture. The net profits will be calculated by first deducting all operating expenses from the joint venture's gross income.
The Parties shall bear any net loss sustained by the venture in any fiscal year as follows:
(a) Party A shall bear [First Company Loss Share] of the Loss.
(b) Party B shall bear [Second Company Loss Share] of the Loss.
7. RESPONSIBILITIES OF EACH PARTY.
Responsibilities of Party A
[Key Responsibilities of the First Company]
Responsibilities of Party B
[Key Responsibilities of the Second Company]
Both Parties agree to take up the aforementioned responsibilities diligently.
8. MANAGEMENT.
Each party represents and warrants that it has the required power and authority to enter into this Agreement. Each party further warrants that it has duly executed this Agreement, which constitutes its legal and binding obligation, enforceable by the terms and conditions contained herein.
10. CONFIDENTIALITY.
15. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY.
The liability of the Parties under all the circumstances shall be according to and limited to the pre-determined proportion as agreed by the Parties and reflected in the Operating Account through their contributions. The Parties cannot be held personally liable for any claim, damages, costs, losses, or any kind of liability arising in and out of this Agreement, exceeding their contributions, assets, and holdings in this Company. Any such further liability shall be recovered from the Company's assets only.
16. GOVERNING LAW.
This Joint Venture Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the [Governing Law]. If the disputes under this Agreement are not resolved by Arbitration, the disputes shall be resolved by litigation in the courts of the [Jurisdiction], including the federal courts therein, and all the Parties consent to the jurisdiction of such courts, agree to accept service of process by mail, and hereby waive any jurisdictional or venue defenses otherwise available to it.
17. NON-EXCLUSIVITY.
Non-exclusivity is formed by virtue of this Joint Venture Agreement, and neither Party shall be obligated to make offers to the other related to any business.
18. COUNTERPARTS.
This Agreement may be executed in any desired number of separate counterparts, each of which shall be original when signed and dated, and such counterparts, when taken together, shall constitute one agreement.
19. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.
The Parties acknowledge and agree that this Agreement represents the entire agreement between them. In the event that the Parties so desire to change, add, or otherwise modify any terms, they shall do so in writing to be signed by both Parties.
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date:
Joint Venture Agreement Template
Formalize your business partnership with a joint venture agreement. Define each party's roles, contributions, responsibilities, and profit-sharing arrangement to ensure a smooth collaboration.
Start creating at $59/document or $99/year for unlimited documents
Fill your responses and complete your document
Personalize with a rich editor
eSign document easily and securely
Related subcategories
Related templates
Collaboration Agreement
Establish clear terms for your joint projects with a detailed collaboration agreement. Define roles, responsibilities, and contributions to ensure a smooth and productive partnership.
Founders Agreement
Kick off startup partnerships with a founders' agreement. Define roles, equity splits, and decision-making authority to build a solid foundation for your startup's success.
Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement
Level up your business partnerships with a mutual non-disclosure agreement. Ensure confidentiality and protect your sensitive data while sharing it with third parties.
Profit Sharing Agreement
Define profit distribution clearly with a profit-sharing agreement. Mention distribution ratios, responsibilities, and terms to ensure fair and transparent profit allocation among parties.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.