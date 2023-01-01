Browse templates

Founders Agreement Template

Kick off startup partnerships with a founders' agreement. Define roles, equity splits, and decision-making authority to build a solid foundation for your startup's success.
Start creating at $59/document or $99/year for unlimited documents
Fill your responses and complete your document
Personalize with a rich editor
eSign document easily and securely

Related subcategories

Coffee Shop Business Salon Business Pet Business Corporate and Commercial Startup Bakery Business

Related templates

Joint Venture Agreement

Joint Venture Agreement

Formalize your business partnership with a joint venture agreement. Define each party's roles, contributions, responsibilities, and profit-sharing arrangement to ensure a smooth collaboration.

Profit Sharing Agreement

Profit Sharing Agreement

Define profit distribution clearly with a profit-sharing agreement. Mention distribution ratios, responsibilities, and terms to ensure fair and transparent profit allocation among parties.

Small Business Partnership Agreement

Small Business Partnership Agreement

Formalize your business arrangements with a small business partnership agreement. Detail partners’ rights, profit sharing, and obligations to establish a smooth relationship between the parties.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.