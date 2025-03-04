Discover small business grants you may qualify for
Small Business Grants: How They Work and How to Qualify
Small business grants can help your business get funding without having to rely on loans and lines of credit. Here's everything you need to know.
Key takeaways
Grants are essentially “free money” that you don’t have to pay back, so long as you meet certain conditions set forth by the grantor.
Grants are a great alternative to traditional loans and investors.
There are tens of thousands of grants out there for every industry, location, demographic, or situation.
Grants are highly competitive so it’s important to find what sets you apart.
Finding funding is one of the biggest challenges small business owners face, especially when loans and investors aren’t the right fit. That’s where small business grants come in.
What is a small business grant?
Think of a small business grant as a financial gift for your company—unlike a loan, a grant does not typically have to be repaid. Grants are often provided by government agencies, private companies, or nonprofit organizations to support specific types of small businesses, industries, or communities. Because you don’t have to worry about interest rates or monthly installments, a grant allows you to reinvest every cent back into your operations, equipment, or marketing.
Why apply for a small business grant?
The most obvious perk of a grant is the lack of debt, but the benefits go deeper.
Equity-free funding: You don’t have to give up a piece of your company to investors.
Credibility: Winning a prestigious grant can put some weight and influence behind your name, potentially making it easier to attract future partners or customers.
Risk reduction: Grants provide a safety net to innovate or expand without the pressure of a looming bank deadline.
How to find small business grants
Searching for different small business grant programs is easier when you use the right tools and know where to start your hunt for funding.
Use LegalZoom’s grant-finding tool
LegalZoom’s grant-finding tool makes it easy to find grants in your area and for your business’ industry. Just enter your information and your location into the tool and let it do the heavy lifting. You’ll get a list of results that you can use as a starting point.
Check with the SBDC Network
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) runs a vast network of local offices that provide free business consulting. The professionals at your local Small Business Development Center (SBDC) can advise you on local and state-level funding and can help match you with regional grants that might not be widely advertised.
Search government sites
The government is one of the largest sources of grant funding. You should regularly monitor these sites for new grants.
Grants.gov: The primary database for all grant opportunities issued by federal agencies.
Challenge.gov: This site is where agencies post "challenges" or competitions with cash prizes. They’re not traditional grants, but they can help you get extra funding if you win the competition.
State and local portals: Most states have an economic development office with specific grant programs for local entrepreneurs. These grants may get fewer applications than national grants, potentially making them easier to qualify for. You’ll find a mix of government grants and grants from private companies. You may also find these types of offices at the city or county level.
Tips for applying for small business grants
Grant issuers are selective when choosing businesses to receive funding. On average, approval rates for many federal grants sit between 10% and 20%, so it’s important for your application to stand out.
Get your business ready
Before you start filling out any applications, take the time to get your paperwork in order. Most grantors want to make sure your business aligns with the purpose of the grant. This typically means you’ll need to give them certain information, including:
Your business plan
Tax returns and financial statements, like balance sheets and profit and loss statements
Your physical and mailing address
Your business’s phone number, email, and website
Apply for the grants that you’re likely to qualify for
It’s tempting to apply for everything, but "spraying and praying" rarely works. Focus your energy on grants where your business meets 100% of the criteria. If a grant is specifically for "women-owned tech startups in the Midwest" and you run a landscaping business, your time is better spent elsewhere.
Follow the application instructions closely
This sounds simple, but it’s where many founders fail. If a grant asks for a 500-word essay, don’t write 600. If they ask for a PDF, don’t send a Word doc. Review the instructions multiple times. It may seem like a small detail, but following the rules shows that you are professional and detail-oriented, which could increase your chances of standing out to the reviewers.
Do your due diligence
Unfortunately, scammers often target small business owners. Legitimate grants will almost never ask you to pay an application fee or processing fee up front. If an organization seems suspicious or asks for sensitive bank info before you’ve been selected, do your research and proceed with caution.
How to increase your chances of acceptance
Grantors want to see that your business is a safe bet, meaning that you’re responsible and have a plan to put the money to good use. They are more likely to award funds to a company that is professional, compliant, and legally sound.
Make sure your business is official
The easiest way for small business owners to boost their credibility is to ensure their business is properly formed and in good standing. This is where LegalZoom can help. From forming your business to making sure your annual reports are filed and your compliance is up to date, we can help you build the solid foundation that grantors look for. When your business is official, you’re not just a person with an idea—you’re a professional entity ready to attract investors and get funding.
Send out targeted applications
Take your time and read the rules and mission for each grant you’re considering. Only apply if your business aligns with the grant’s mission and goals. If you apply to something for the sake of applying, your application is more likely to get denied. Instead of applying to every grant you find, apply to fewer grants that closely match your needs and are more open to working with businesses like yours.
Highlight your accomplishments
Numbers and accomplishments can be persuasive, but often it’s the human stories behind a business that make a grant application memorable. Every business and business owner has a story, so tell the granting organization how your business fits into their mission.
At this point, many business owners choose to hire a grant writer. These professionals are experts at crafting compelling narratives and making businesses shine. You can hire a freelance grant writer on a gig board site such as Fiverr or Upwork, or hire an agency.
Tailor your application to each grant
It’s tempting to write one letter that you can use to apply for multiple grants, but doing so isn’t in your best interest. Reviewers will notice vague language that small business owners use in form letters and won’t be as likely to issue a grant to a company that isn’t willing to take the time to customize their proposal.
Remember: Your application will be reviewed by at least one person. You need to convince them that you’re deserving of the grant, and the best way to do that is to put a little extra effort into your application.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom doesn't issue grants to small business owners, but we can help you make sure your business is organized in a way that inspires confidence in your brand.
Get started on the right foot
Our business formation services let you create an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, or sole proprietorship quickly and easily. As your business grows and your needs change, you can trust LegalZoom to help you with business compliance and staying on top of important deadlines.
Stay in good standing
Our Compliance Concierge manages your business’ compliance efforts and pairs you with a dedicated assistant focused on your business’ needs. When you use this service, you get:
Unlimited phone and email access to your concierge partner
Regular check-ins to identify gaps and risks
A compliance assessment and plan of action
End-to-end management of compliance filings
Keeping your business in compliance helps you look professional and reassures grant issuers that your business is stable and reliable.
Get legal help
Our Business Attorney Plans pair you with a dedicated business attorney and unlimited 30-minute phone consultations about new legal issues. Your attorney can review your business documents, answer legal questions, and connect you with essential tools.
Frequently asked questions
How are grants different from loans?
When small business owners receive a grant, they typically won’t have to pay it back or pay interest on the money they get. When you take out a small business loan, you have to make regular payments to repay what you borrowed as well as pay interest on the loan.
Who qualifies for small business grants?
The qualification requirements vary depending on the grant you’re applying for. For example, some grants are only available to startups, while others are only available to businesses in certain industries.
Do I need good credit to qualify for a small business grant?
Not necessarily. Organizations issuing grants to eligible applicants typically look at your business and how it fits their eligibility criteria rather than your personal credit score.
How long does it take to hear back after applying?
It depends on the number of eligible applicants and the organization’s review process. However, most organizations send their decisions out anywhere from a few weeks to a few months after receiving the application.
Can I apply for several small business grants at the same time?
Yes. However, you’ll want to tailor your applications to fit each individual grant. That means writing customized letters for each grant you apply to. Always read the application instructions for each grant before applying and understand the unique niche the grant is targeting. This will help you avoid making simple mistakes that could cost you the grant.
When should small businesses apply for grants?
Many grant programs have deadlines for applications, while others accept applications on a rolling basis. Small businesses should read up on each grant issuer’s requirements to determine when they need to apply. If you miss out on applying to certain grant programs during one period, you can always apply during the next cycle.