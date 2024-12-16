If you use artificial intelligence features in certain LegalZoom products and services, including Doc Assist, Business Name Generator, NAICS Code Search, LZ Books Expense Categorizer, search summarization tools, and any others identified on the legalzoom.com website as featuring the use of AI technology (the “AI Services”), our Terms of Use, Terms of Service and the following additional terms (“AI Additional Terms”) apply to you. Please read them carefully. You can also review our Privacy Policy to understand how we collect and use the information you provide to us through the AI Services, as well as how to exercise your privacy rights.

You must be 18 years of age or older to use the AI Services You may not use the AI Services to create, upload, or share any content that (a) is libelous, defamatory, obscene, pornographic, abusive or threatening; (b) advocates or encourages conduct that could constitute a criminal offense, give rise to civil liability or otherwise violate any applicable local, state, national or foreign law or regulation; (c) promotes or facilitates scams, phishing, malware, or other deceptive or fraudulent activities; (d) is intended to misinform, misrepresent, or mislead others; or (e) infringes upon the intellectual property rights of others. You should not use the AI Services for documents containing highly sensitive information, or information describing or obtained from persons under the age of 18. The AI Services use generative artificial intelligence, which is a new and rapidly evolving technology. LegalZoom provides the AI Services on an “as is” basis and makes no promise that the content generated by the AI Services will be accurate, complete, error-free, or fit for a particular use. The AI Services do not provide legal advice. They are for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for advice from a qualified professional. The AI Services are not intended to process information that is subject to the attorney-client privilege.

Last updated: December 16, 2024