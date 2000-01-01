Agent interface directory

LegalZoom,
callable.

One public map of the tools LegalZoom exposes to AI assistants. Read the complete surface here, traverse it by legal workflow, or ingest the same contract as JSON.

MCP tools
28
Capability families
7
Integration surfaces
10

Two ways in

Browse the map. Or read the interface.

catalog.json Schemas, annotations, versions, and auth. catalog.txt Compact context for crawlers and agents. connect Set up LegalZoom as an MCP connector.

Full MCP surface

Every published server tool

Exact names are preserved because tool identity is also analytics identity. Widget and text variants remain separate wherever their callable contracts differ.

Knowledge and products

Search LegalZoom knowledge, explain products, locate services, and understand account subscriptions.

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Business formation

Compare entity types, collect LLC formation details, and present formation package options.

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Attorney assistance

Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.

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Estate planning

Prepare will-creation flows and show state-specific will package options.

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Document review

Analyze legal documents with an attorney-curated clause and risk framework.

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Document generation

Generate a legal contract draft from a structured natural-language request.

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WebMCP

Capabilities in the browser, too.

On supported browsers, every LegalZoom page registers focused read-only tools through document.modelContext. Calls are measured by exact tool name without logging the user’s arguments.

  1. 01 list_legalzoom_ai_capabilities List every published LegalZoom MCP capability, its taxonomy, schemas, supported integrations, and documentation URLs.
  2. 02 get_legalzoom_ai_capability Get the schema, documentation, annotations, and integration availability for one exact LegalZoom MCP tool name.
  3. 03 check_business_name_availability Check whether a proposed business name is available for an entity type in a US state.
  4. 04 suggest_domain_names Suggest available domain-name candidates for a business or brand idea.
  5. 05 search_legal_document_templates Search the LegalZoom legal document template catalog by a word or phrase.
  6. 06 get_legal_document_template Get one LegalZoom legal document template and its normalized question schema by exact slug.