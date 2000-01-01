Agent interface directory
LegalZoom,
callable.
One public map of the tools LegalZoom exposes to AI assistants. Read the complete surface here, traverse it by legal workflow, or ingest the same contract as JSON.
- MCP tools
- 28
- Capability families
- 7
- Integration surfaces
- 10
Two ways in
Browse the map. Or read the interface.
Full MCP surface
Every published server tool
Exact names are preserved because tool identity is also analytics identity. Widget and text variants remain separate wherever their callable contracts differ.
Knowledge and products
Search LegalZoom knowledge, explain products, locate services, and understand account subscriptions.Browse this family →
- Search LegalZoom Articles
search-legalzoom-articlesSearch LegalZoom articles and approved legal education for a specific question. →
- Browse LegalZoom Articles
browse-legalzoom-articlesSearch customer-facing LegalZoom articles, help-center content, and configured operational knowledge. →
- Search LegalZoom Product URLs
search-legalzoom-product-urlsFind the canonical LegalZoom product page for a product or service request. →
- LegalZoom All Product Descriptions
legalzoom-all-product-descriptionsReturn detailed descriptions and common uses for LegalZoom products and services. →
- Search Product Mappings
search_product_mappingsFind products, services, and account destinations by keyword and optional category. →
- Get Customer Subscriptions
get_customer_subscriptionsReturn a customer’s active and past subscriptions, renewal dates, and billing cadence. →
Business formation
Compare entity types, collect LLC formation details, and present formation package options.Browse this family →
- Compare Business Structures
compare_business_structuresCompare common business structures in an interactive visual response. →
- Compare Business Structures Text
compare_business_structures_textCompare common business structures in a portable text response. →
- Show LLC Formation Checklist
show_llc_formation_checklistCollect and display the information needed to start an LLC. →
- Show LLC Formation Checklist Text
show_llc_formation_checklist_textCollect the information needed to start an LLC in a portable text flow. →
- Show LLC Packages
show_llc_packagesShow LLC formation package options, state fees, and checkout actions. →
- Show LLC Packages Text
show_llc_packages_textReturn LLC formation package options in a portable text response. →
Attorney assistance
Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.Browse this family →
- Check Attorney Consultation Entitlements
check_attorney_consultation_entitlementsCheck whether the customer has access to attorney consultations. →
- Add BAP To Cart
add_bap_to_cartAdd the Business Attorney Plan to a customer cart and return checkout guidance. →
- Get Consultation Topics
get_consultation_topicsList attorney consultation and async-review topic classifications. →
- Get Valid Locations
get_valid_locationsList valid US jurisdictions for attorney matching and review requests. →
- Get Attorney Availability
get_attorney_availabilityFind attorney consultation availability by topic, jurisdiction, and date. →
- Get Attorney Info
get_attorney_infoReturn verified profile details for a matched attorney. →
- Request Attorney Review
request_attorney_reviewRequest async attorney messaging or schedule a phone consultation. →
- Upload Document
upload_documentCreate a secure, one-time document upload session for an attorney workflow. →
- Attach Document To Attorney Review
attach_document_to_attorney_reviewAttach an uploaded document to an attorney review work item. →
- Get Upcoming Appointments
get_upcoming_appointmentsReturn a customer’s upcoming scheduled attorney consultations. →
Estate planning
Prepare will-creation flows and show state-specific will package options.Browse this family →
Legal templates
Discover legal document templates, collect answers, and render completed documents.Browse this family →
Document review
Analyze legal documents with an attorney-curated clause and risk framework.Browse this family →
Document generation
Generate a legal contract draft from a structured natural-language request.Browse this family →
WebMCP
Capabilities in the browser, too.
On supported browsers, every LegalZoom page registers focused read-only tools through
document.modelContext. Calls are measured by
exact tool name without logging the user’s arguments.
- 01
list_legalzoom_ai_capabilitiesList every published LegalZoom MCP capability, its taxonomy, schemas, supported integrations, and documentation URLs.
- 02
get_legalzoom_ai_capabilityGet the schema, documentation, annotations, and integration availability for one exact LegalZoom MCP tool name.
- 03
check_business_name_availabilityCheck whether a proposed business name is available for an entity type in a US state.
- 04
suggest_domain_namesSuggest available domain-name candidates for a business or brand idea.
- 05
search_legal_document_templatesSearch the LegalZoom legal document template catalog by a word or phrase.
- 06
get_legal_document_templateGet one LegalZoom legal document template and its normalized question schema by exact slug.