MCP tool
Get Attorney Info
get_attorney_info
Return verified profile details for a matched attorney.
Callable through
Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.
- ChatGPT
/mcp/chatgpt
- Claude
/mcp/claude
- Microsoft Copilot
/mcp/copilot
- Gemini
/mcp/gemini
- Perplexity
/mcp/perplexity
- UACH Chat
/mcp/uach-chat
Taxonomy
Part of Attorney assistance
Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.