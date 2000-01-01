MCP tool

Get Attorney Info

get_attorney_info

Return verified profile details for a matched attorney.

Callable through

Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.

  • ChatGPT /mcp/chatgpt
  • Claude /mcp/claude
  • Microsoft Copilot /mcp/copilot
  • Gemini /mcp/gemini
  • Perplexity /mcp/perplexity
  • UACH Chat /mcp/uach-chat

Taxonomy

Part of Attorney assistance

Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.

See every attorneys tool →