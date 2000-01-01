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Get a prenup that protects you both before saying "I do."
Get a prenup that protects you both before saying "I do."
Think of a prenup as a financial foundation for your marriage. It’s a simple way to decide how you’ll handle assets, debts, and inheritance if things ever change. By setting clear expectations now, you can protect your business, property, and investments—allowing you both to move forward with peace of mind.
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An easier way to protect your future
A simpler way to handle your prenuptial agreement
Using HelloPrenup means completing a tailored, question-based experience that mimics the same structured process you’d experience with an attorney—but at a fraction of the cost.
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Only $599 for an official, state-specific prenup
Prenups don’t need to be expensive to be enforceable. Get total peace of mind completely online with a legally compliant prenup for only $599 per couple.
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Get support from a network attorney in-app
We work with independent network attorneys in each state. Our high standards mean you and your partner can access high-quality legal services starting at $49 per partner.
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What a prenup covers
A prenuptial agreement can address a wide range of financial matters. This allows couples to customize their legal protections rather than relying on default state laws.
Separate property designation:
Assets owned before marriage—property, savings, and investments—can be formally identified as belonging to one spouse and excluded from division.
Debt protection:
Premarital debts, student loans, and credit obligations can be ring-fenced so one spouse isn't held responsible for the other's liabilities.
Business ownership:
A prenuptial agreement can protect a business you own or co-own, ensuring a spouse has no claim to its equity or future growth.
Inheritance and family assets:
Property expected through inheritance or family trusts can be preserved for its intended recipient.
Spousal support terms:
The agreement can define whether alimony will be paid, for how long, and under what conditions.
Division of marital property:
Couples can agree in advance on how assets accumulated during the marriage will be split.
Financial responsibilities during marriage:
A prenuptial agreement can outline how expenses, savings, and financial decisions will be managed day-to-day.
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What a prenup cannot include
What a prenup cannot include
Prenuptial agreements have legal limits. Courts can void provisions that cross those boundaries. Understanding what falls outside the scope of an agreement prevents surprises later.
Personal matters
You cannot include rules for household chores, relationship rules, or lifestyle clauses.
Incentives for divorce
Provisions that encourage divorce or involve fraud are not allowed.
Illegal terms
You cannot include anything that violates state or federal law.
How the process works
Getting a prenuptial agreement isn’t necessarily complicated, but it does involve several steps to complete before you say “I do.” Here’s an overview:
Start the conversation early.
Raise the topic months before the wedding. Agreements signed under pressure are more likely to face legal challenges. Giving both partners time to review, negotiate, and consult independent counsel makes the agreement stronger.
2
Each partner discloses finances fully.
Both parties must provide complete, honest disclosure of their assets, debts, income, and financial obligations. This step isn't optional—it’s a legal requirement for a valid agreement.
3
Work with an attorney.
Each partner may choose to hire an attorney if they want to or are required to by state law.
4
Negotiate terms together.
Both partners should help shape the agreement. A fair, mutually agreed-upon contract is both ethically sound and legally stronger.
5
Sign with proper formalities.
Many states require the agreement to be in writing, signed voluntarily, and witnessed or notarized.
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Why getting a prenuptial agreement is a smart financial decision
Why getting a prenuptial agreement is a smart financial decision
Prenups can protect your partnership
The most common misconception about prenuptial agreements is that they signal a lack of commitment. In reality, a prenuptial agreement is one of the most transparent conversations a couple can have. It requires both partners to fully disclose their finances, discuss long-term goals, and agree on fair terms—all before emotions run high.
Strengthen your trust in each other
Couples who get an agreement often report that the process strengthens their relationship. It forces honest conversations about money, expectations, and values that many couples never have. It removes ambiguity and replaces assumptions with documented, mutual agreements.
Optional attorney prenup support
that’s fast & affordable
Optional attorney prenup support
that’s fast & affordable
Optional attorney prenup
support that’s fast &
affordable
Ask an attorney any time
Get legal advice any time by adding on a 20-minute call with an attorney to your prenup for only $49 per partner, per session.
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Optional representation
Attorneys are standing by. Select one of your state’s top attorneys to get an optional full document review for added peace of mind.
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Online notarization
Skip the drive to the notary. E-sign & notarize your agreement in minutes in your account through our integrated partnership with Proof.
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What HelloPrenup couples and attorneys are saying
My fiancé and I opted to use HelloPrenup due to the ease, quickness, and cost savings.
It was fast, comprehensive, and compliant with all state-specific requirements.
We are divorced and the agreement was accepted by the court. Could not recommend this product enough, the low cost was definitely justified by the security and peace of mind it brought to both my ex-wife and me. In my specific case, it saved me $95,000.
Hank
HelloPrenup customer
The process was efficient and thorough! My fiance and I enjoyed the questionnaire, which sparked meaningful discussions and helped us resolve differences.
I believe prenuptial agreements should be mandatory, and now we have a streamlined way to set one up for ourselves and future generations.
Thank you for creating such a valuable tool! From he well-informed and protected Edgintons.
Jeffery E.
HelloPrenup customer
We love how easy it is! Neither of us knew how to navigate getting a prenup and this made it super easy with everything already lined out when we first entered. The follow up steps like the notarization was super easy to follow as well.
Overall, I’d recommend this to all my friends who plan on getting married for the ease and simplicity.
Yosefa
HelloPrenup customer
Why should you get a prenup?
Prenuptial agreements are not just for the wealthy. In fact, an estimated 47% of millennial couples now sign an agreement before marriage, according to The Harris Poll. Any couple with financial complexity, significant assets, or meaningful differences in financial standing can benefit from one.
A prenuptial agreement can address a wide range of financial matters. This allows couples to customize their legal protections rather than relying on default state laws.
Protect your property:
Assets owned before marriage—property, savings, and investments—can be formally identified as belonging to one spouse and excluded from division.
Guard your business:
Define your business as separate property so your spouse doesn't have a claim to its future growth.
Separate your debts:
Ensure you aren't held responsible for your partner's student loans or credit card debt.
Secure your inheritance:
Designate family wealth and trusts as separate property so they stay with the intended recipient.
Plan for second marriages:
If you have children from a previous relationship, an agreement helps protect the assets you've set aside for them.
Balance unequal income:
If one partner earns more, you can agree on fair support terms ahead of time to give both of you peace of mind.
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How much does it cost to get a prenup?
How much does it cost to get a prenup?
The cost of a prenuptial agreement depends on your location and how complex your finances are. If you work with a traditional attorney, a straightforward agreement typically costs between $1,000 and $3,500. For more complex situations involving businesses, significant assets, or contested terms, the cost can be $10,000 or more.
Online platforms offer more affordable options, often ranging from a few hundred dollars to around $1,000 for the full process. Regardless of the path you choose, the cost of an agreement is usually much lower than the cost of a contested divorce without one.
What makes a prenup legally enforceable?
A prenuptial agreement is only as valuable as its enforceability. Courts review these agreements carefully, and several conditions must be met for an agreement to hold up.
1
Voluntary execution:
Both partners must sign freely, without coercion, pressure, or threats.
2
Full financial disclosure:
Each person must see a complete picture of the other's finances before signing.
3
Independent legal counsel:
Having your own attorney significantly strengthens the agreement.
4
Reasonable terms:
A court may void an agreement if it's extremely unfair to one person.
5
Proper timing:
Sign the agreement well before the wedding, not the night before.
6
Correct formalities:
Your document must meet state requirements, such as being typed, signed, witnessed, or notarized.
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Learn your state’s prenup laws
Learn your state’s prenup laws
Like relationships, each prenup is unique. Learn your options by visiting your state’s page below.
Prenuptial agreement vs. postnuptial agreement
A postnuptial agreement serves the same purpose as a prenuptial agreement but is signed after you're already married.
Postnuptial agreements are a valid option for couples who didn't sign a prenuptial agreement before the wedding but want to establish financial protections later. They must meet similar legal requirements—for instance, full disclosure, voluntary signing, and independent counsel. Some states apply stricter scrutiny to postnuptial than prenuptial agreements.
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Why are prenups challenged or thrown out?
Why are prenups
challenged
or thrown out?
Even a carefully drafted prenuptial agreement can be challenged in court. Here are some common reasons a court might invalidate an agreement:
1
Timing issues:
The agreement was signed too close to the wedding date, which can suggest pressure.
2
Incomplete disclosure:
Financial information was hidden, incomplete, or misrepresented.
3
Unfair terms:
The terms are so one-sided that a court considers them extremely unfair.
4
Prohibited provisions:
The agreement includes terms about child custody or support, which courts will not enforce.
5
Improper formalities:
Signing requirements were not followed, such as lacking witnesses, or notarization.
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Frequently asked questions
How far in advance should you get a prenuptial agreement?
Ideally, you’ll want to start the process three to six months before your wedding day. If you sign an agreement just days before the ceremony, a court might question if there was enough time for a fair review. Starting early helps ensure the document is legally solid.
Can a prenuptial agreement be changed after marriage?
Yes, you can update or replace your agreement after the wedding by using a prenuptial agreement amendment. Both partners must agree to the new terms, and you’ll still need to follow the same rules as the original, like sharing your full financial picture and signing voluntarily.
Does a prenuptial agreement expire?
An agreement doesn't usually expire on its own, but you can add a "sunset clause" that ends it after a certain number of years. Without that clause, the agreement stays in place as long as you're married unless you both decide to change it in writing.
Do both partners need a lawyer to get a prenuptial agreement?
It's a very good idea for each of you to have your own attorney. In some states, having independent legal help is actually required to make the agreement enforceable. If only one person has a lawyer, it’s much easier for someone to challenge the agreement in court later.
Is a prenuptial agreement valid in every state?
While these agreements are recognized in all 50 U.S. states, every state has its own specific rules. Most follow the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act or a version of it or a version of it, but you should always check your local requirements for things like financial disclosure and signing rules.
Can a prenuptial agreement protect a business I start after we're married?
Yes. You can include terms that keep any business you start during the marriage as your separate property. Without this protection, most state laws would treat a new business as marital property that could be split if the marriage ends.