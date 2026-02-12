Free LLC Lookup
Find a name, launch your dream
A great name is the foundation for your brand and your legal structure. Our tools make it fast and easy to find a name that works, so you can focus on launching your dream company.
Pick the perfect name
Choose a name for your LLC that speaks to your company’s values and services. Avoid names that are overly complicated or use unusual characters.
File business formation documents with your state to make your name official and reserve it for your use.
Forming a business in your state only protects a business name within state lines. For comprehensive, nationwide protection, consider filing for a trademark.
Start your business, guided by experience
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
How to Conduct an LLC Lookup
A business name lookup can help you make sure your preferred name is available before you register with the state. A thorough search can save you time and money in the long run.
Key takeaways
Check with your state’s business registry to see if your chosen business name is available or if it’s already claimed by another company
LegalZoom’s free business name lookup tool is a preliminary check for the availability of your preferred business name with the state.
Your state may reject your application if your preferred name is too similar or identical to one already in use.
Conduct a comprehensive search before filing your business’ formation documents to reduce the risk that your application will be rejected.
Get into the details of a business name search below, and learn more about registering a business in your state.
Why conduct an LLC lookup
To register an LLC, you’ll need to file business formation documents with your state’s regulatory authority (typically the Secretary of State). Your documents must meet several requirements, but one big one is having a distinctive and distinguishable business name. Searching the LLC name database in your state will help you determine if your preferred name is available.
If the name search shows that other businesses have registered under names that are identical or confusingly similar to your preferred name, you should choose a different name before filing registration documents. This reduces the risk of your name being rejected and you having to start the process over.
Example: If “Beyond Books” is already registered in your state, choose something unique like “The Book Peddler” or "Good Reads" to help avoid confusion.
Read more about business names in our guides linked below.
How to Start an LLC in 7 Steps
How to Start an LLC in 7 Steps
An LLC is the simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Learn about LLCs
How to Choose a Business Name
How to Choose a Business Name
Go into detail about tips, restrictions, and pro tips about picking a name that sticks.
Read the guide
What is a DBA?
What is a DBA?
A DBA is a way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
Free Business Name Generator
Free Business Name Generator
Experiment with our AI-powered business name generator to spark your creativity.
Generate names
Who needs to conduct an LLC lookup
Any person wanting to start a business that plans on operating in the United States should conduct a business name lookup in the state where they plan to operate. If you plan on operating your business in more than one state, you may want to run LLC lookups in each state you’re considering. If your name is already registered, you’ll need to choose a different one.
TIP: When you register your LLC with the state, you’ll need to include a designation like “LLC” or “Limited Liability Company” as part of your name. But, if you don’t want the indicator, you can run your business under a different name by registering a doing business as (also called a DBA, fictitious name, trade name, or assumed name) with the state. This lets you run and market your business under a different name than your business’ legal one, and it lets you drop the “LLC” from your name.
Each state has its own rules and regulations around business names. Research your state’s naming requirements by checking with the Secretary of State or by reading your local laws.
How to conduct an LLC name search with LegalZoom
Our free LLC name lookup tool searches official state records for you. Just enter your LLC’s name and location into the tool and run the search. If your name is available for use, you can register it with your state’s regulatory authority. If your name is already registered by another LLC, the tool will tell you so you can choose a different name.
It’s fast, free, and can be used for as many name searches as you need.
The LLC name search tool only gives you preliminary information about whether your business name is available. You’ll also want to search state and federally registered trademarks to make sure other businesses aren’t using your name in other states.
How to conduct a trademark search
Using a name in your state could still infringe on a national trademark. LegalZoom makes it simple to search for matching trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). You have two options:
Use LegalZoom’s free trademark search tool. Search as many names as you want using LegalZoom’s Free Trademark Search, which checks the USPTO database for names matching your search terms. You can browse the status and class details of each matching result.
Dig deeper with LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search. Our Comprehensive Trademark Search executes a full-scope search of existing and pending marks with the USPTO and provides ranked results to help pinpoint potential conflicts. You can select between a federal search and a combined federal, state, and common law search, based on your specific needs.
You may want to run this search for your LLC name and any DBA names you’re considering. When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other ways to conduct an LLC lookup
Checking your state’s database is a great first step in making sure your preferred LLC name is available, but it’s not the only search you’ll want to run before registering your company.
USPTO trademark search
Registering your LLC name with the Secretary of State only protects your business name for use in that state. A trademark search can show you which names are federally protected. Using a nationally protected name could expose you to legal trouble or force you to rebrand, even if the trademarks are for businesses registered in other states.
LegalZoom’s trademark search tools let you search for nationally registered trademarks. You can also run a search through the USPTO’s Trademark Center database if you know what to look for. You may also want to lookup state trademarks within your state, just to be safe.
Run these searches for your most important brand elements, including your business name, taglines, brand-specific symbols, and logos.
Domain name search & social media search
Before you register your LLC, you’ll also want to make sure your name is available online and on different social media platforms.
Check availability. Check with major registrars like GoDaddy or NameCheap to see if your preferred name is available as a top-level domain name.
Browse social media. Look for channels and accounts that use names similar to or identical to your preferred name on different social media platforms. Run this search for any platform you’re thinking of using for your business, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.
Use search engines. Search your name and variations of it into search engines, like Google, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, and Bing, and see what comes up. If another company is using your name, you’ll want to choose something else.
An online presence should match your business name and branding, as distinctive brands are easier to remember and are more likely to stand out over the competition.
What to do after an LLC lookup
Once you know that your business name is available, you can register your business with the state.
Register your name with your state’s regulatory agency or reserve your name if you need more time. A business formation service like LegalZoom can help you start your business with confidence.
Register trademarks for any slogans, names, logos, or symbols you want to use. LegalZoom’s trademark registration service is the #1 trademark filer with the USPTO. 1
Register a DBA if you want to use a different name than the one you registered with the Secretary of State. LegalZoom’s DBA filing service can handle the paperwork for you.
Reserve your domain name and social media handles while you wait for your formation documents to be reviewed.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
How to look up information about an existing LLC
There are several different ways to find information about businesses in Montana. The types of searches you do will depend on the information that you’re trying to find.
Searching with an employer identification number (EIN)
Searching for a company using its employer identification number can help when you need to look into an LLC’s financial standing or credit history. You won’t always need this type of search, and it typically requires going through a third-party service.
Third-party services. Data providers like Dun & Bradstreet let you search for a company with an EIN (for a fee).
Credit bureaus. You can research and identify com.anies using their EINs through credit bureaus. For example, an Experian Business Credit Report allows you to check a company’s financial and legal standing before partnering with them or using their services.
This type of search is often needed when conducting due diligence, which may happen when you’re considering a business partnership or looking into a potential investment and want more information than is publicly available.
Contacting the registered agent
Every LLC and corporation is required to maintain an active registered agent as a designated point of contact for official and legal correspondence. Registered agent information is part of the public record, so you can look it up through your state’s business database.
Step 1: Find the agent. Explore your state’s business database search tool. You can usually find the registered agent by searching the business name or address, or search by the agent’s name if you know it.
Step 2: Contact the agent. The registered agent’s contact information is required to be public information. You can contact the registered agent with your question or request.
Registered agent searches are most helpful if you need to send legal documents to a business, but can also be useful if you are looking for certain information that’s not publicly available.
Frequently asked questions
Does an LLC business name lookup guarantee that my name is available?
No, an LLC business name search doesn't guarantee availability. However, it will show you which names are already registered with your state, giving you a clearer picture of what's available. A comprehensive picture of name availability includes state and federal trademark search.
Can I reserve my preferred LLC name before I’m ready to open my business?
Most states allow you to reserve your name for a period of time before filing formation documents, but the duration of that reservation will depend on the state you’re registering in. Check with your state’s business agency website to learn more. You may also be able to renew your reservation if needed.
What happens if I want to use a name that’s already in use in my state?
If you try to register your business with a name that’s the same (or too similar to) an LLC name that’s already registered in your state, your formation documents will be rejected. Consider other name options. Even if a business stops using a name you love, many states have a buffer period before a name can be used again.
How can I change my business name?
In most cases, the best option to change your business name is to file a DBA. This allows you to publicly operate under a different name than your legally registered one. If you want to change your legally registered business name, your options depend on your state. Some states allow you to file an amendment to your articles of organization, others require you to dissolve your business and form a new LLC.
Changing a business name can have a significant impact on your business. Be sure to consider the plusses and minuses of changing your name. If you do change your LLC name, take care to update documents, business partners, vendors, financial institutions, licensing agencies, and tax authorities.
Get helpful tips and information
