Get a complimentary business compliance check with data from your Secretary of State
Similar to a credit score check, it's a good practice to ensure your business remains in good standing with your Secretary of State. If not, it's critical to take immediate action. Enter some info and we'll prepare your report.
Find the right service for your compliance needs
Compliance
Compliance
Compliance Concierge
$999
/yr + state filing fees
Auto-renews. Cancel anytime.
Unlimited, full-service compliance solutions from a dedicated Concierge who delivers accurate, year-round, complete execution of all state and federal filings.
Get Compliance Concierge
Entity Conversion + Compliance Concierge
$999
/yr + state filing fees
Auto-renews. Cancel anytime.
Convert your business to another legal entity with hands-on management of your conversion needs. Plus, your Concierge handles your ongoing compliance.
Get Conversion Concierge
Reinstatement + Compliance Concierge
$1,299
/yr + state filing fees
Auto-renews at $999/yr. Cancel anytime.
Restore your business easily and accurately with complete reinstatement management. Plus, ongoing execution of filings to maintain compliance.
Get Reinstatement Concierge
Dissolution
Dissolution
Dissolution Concierge
$799
+ state filing fees
Auto-renews. Cancel anytime.
Ensure accurate closure of your business with white-glove dissolution management. Your Concierge completes all necessary filings, executing a seamless exit.
Get Dissolution Concierge
Why use LegalZoom for your compliance needs?
Navigating compliance requirements can feel overwhelming, but LegalZoom simplifies the process so you can focus on growing your business with confidence.
End-to-end compliance
From annual reports to amendments and alerts, we'll help you avoid penalties and fines—giving you more time to focus on your business.
Trusted Partner
2+ million business owners have trusted LegalZoom with their compliance needs—rest easy with our 100% accurate filing guarantee & specialist support.
Peace of mind
Our attorneys track and analyze filing requirement changes, so that we can inform our customers on the latest in their business compliance.
What is LLC compliance with LegalZoom?
Most businesses—whether structured as an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, or DBA—must stay in compliance to remain in good standing with the government. For LLCs, compliance refers to ongoing legal obligations such as state and federal filings, as well as licensing and regulatory requirements at the local, state, and federal levels. Failure to meet these requirements can result in fines, penalties, suspension, or even possible closure, while staying compliant builds trust with customers and stakeholders.
LegalZoom makes ongoing compliance management straightforward by tracking your requirements, managing deadlines, and providing tailored support, so you can focus on growing your business.
All LLCs must complete recurring and required compliance tasks to remain in good standing, including:
Annual reports: File state-required reports to confirm your business information. Deadlines and requirements vary by state, making tracking them essential.
License renewals: Identify and keep your business licenses and permits up to date to avoid interruptions or penalties. LegalZoom customers can save at least four hours finding their required business licenses.
LegalZoom helps you stay ahead with proactive alerts, attorney-informed updates, and a centralized platform to manage your end-to-end compliance tasks seamlessly.
Select my plan
Effortlessly manage your compliance in three steps
Staying compliant with your business’s filing and licensing requirements is essential to maintaining good standing, no matter your business type—LLCs, corporations, or nonprofits. With LegalZoom, navigating compliance is as simple as 1, 2, 3:
Tell us about your business
Provide key details about your business’s structure and where it operates to help ensure your compliance and licensing solutions are tailored and accurate.
Receive custom compliance support
Get a tailored list of filing requirements, including initial and annual reports with Compliance Filings. Upgrade to Compliance Filings plus Licenses & Permits for a custom license report, ongoing notifications of changes to licensing report requirements, and renewal reminders.
Stay compliant year-round
Receive ongoing compliance alerts and attorney-tracked updates to ensure you know when to file, renew, or update records, helping you avoid penalties, disruptions, and potential closure.
Why get help with your compliance and business licenses?
Save time
With experience across all 50 states, we help you avoid the time, effort, and risk of researching and complying with complex legal requirements.
Avoid penalties
Missed filings, incorrect filings, and expired licenses can lead to costly fines or legal risks. We help keep you on track and file the reports on your behalf.
Stay informed
Regulations are always evolving. Get notifications on updates and renewal deadlines, reviewed by our attorneys, to help ensure compliance year-round.
What is an Annual Report?
Annual reports are documents that are filed with the state and provide updated information about your business, including the name and address of the business, the people who run it, and its registered agent.
Most companies submit annual reports to their state to operate there legally. For public companies, annual reports also provide data on business operations for investors and outside analysts.
What is a business license?
Our customers need an average of 5 business licenses to operate legally, and nearly every business requires at least one. A business license is a legal document that allows a person or entity to operate a business within a specific jurisdiction.
For example, if you want to operate your business from home, you may need a home occupation permit. A restaurant typically needs a health permit in addition to an alcohol and food service license—and may even want a live music permit to host shows. If you open a shop, you may need a seller's permit and a sales tax license.
Licenses and permits protect your business from penalties and risk of closure, as well as help customers feel reassured it's safe to do business with you.
When is my annual report due?
States have different filing windows and deadlines, and submissions outside of those windows may result in late fees and penalties. For example, the California Secretary of State has a six-month filing window before and including the month of your business formation. Check your state’s filing window to make sure your order and paperwork can be processed on time. You can also get email and text reminders for annual reports and business income tax filings through our services.
What are filing fees?
Filing fees include the required state fees and state expedited service, name reservation, walk-in, and other fees. See filing fees by state and entity type.
What information do I need to file my annual report?
Generally, limited liability companies will need the most current name and address of the company, its registered agent, and its managers. Corporations usually need to list officers and directors, and may also need stock information.
LegalZoom can help you determine what's needed for your specific state and business type.
Do I need licenses for my business?
You'll most likely need a general business license to legally operate your business and comply with some of your local, county, state, and federal requirements. However, obtaining a general business license is just the beginning. Depending on your industry, location, and specific business activities, you may need additional licenses and permits. On average, our business license customers require an average of five different licenses to operate legally.
When do I need a business license?
You should secure all necessary licenses and permits before beginning operations to avoid penalties. LegalZoom helps you determine what licenses you need, so you can operate legally from day one. Plus, we’ll help you track renewal dates and updates to stay compliant year-round.
Who issues business licenses?
Licenses are issued at multiple levels of government—city, county, state, and federal. Depending on your business, you may need to apply with several agencies. LegalZoom’s service simplifies this by identifying the licenses you need at every level and providing direct links to apply.
Why are business licenses required?
Licenses protect public health and safety while holding businesses accountable. For example, zoning permits ensure proper use of property, while health permits regulate food safety. LegalZoom helps you identify and manage these requirements, so your business operates legally and confidently.
Do all businesses need licenses?
Most businesses will require multiple licenses to operate legally. Determining what you need can be complex, as requirements vary by industry, location, and activities. LegalZoom takes the guesswork out by delivering a personalized report of licenses tailored to your business.
What are some common licenses and permits?
Common examples include:
- Home occupation permit: For businesses run from a residence.
- Zoning permit: To ensure compliance with local zoning laws.
- Seller’s permit: Required to collect sales tax on taxable goods.
- Health permit: For food service businesses to ensure safety standards.
Our service helps identify the specific permits your business needs.
What business licenses do I need?
The licenses you need depend on your industry, business activities, and location. For example, construction companies may need building permits, while retailers require sales tax permits. LegalZoom provides a custom report outlining the specific licenses your business needs to comply with federal, state, and local regulations.
What do I need to do to stay compliant with business licenses and permits on an ongoing basis?
Ongoing compliance involves tracking expiration dates, renewing licenses on time, and monitoring regulatory changes that affect your business. LegalZoom’s subscription provides renewal reminders, updates on regulatory changes, and a centralized platform to manage your licenses, so you can focus on running your business.
What is LegalZoom's Compliance Filings package?
Compliance Filings helps your business stay in good standing by handling key state filing requirements. This includes guided setup, completion of annual reports and amendments. You’ll also receive alerts for important deadlines and regulatory updates, reviewed by our attorneys, to help ensure compliance year-round.
What is LegalZoom's Compliance Filings plus Licenses & Permits package?
This package includes everything in Compliance Filings, plus a customized report of required federal, state, and local licenses, permits, and registrations. You’ll get step-by-step guidance to apply for licenses, access to all required applications, and ongoing notifications for renewals and regulatory changes. Our compliance specialists provide personalized support to help manage licensing and filing requirements with confidence.
Ready to get compliant?
“Had to file a new statement of info (annual report) for California. Called LegalZoom and an agent helped me get this done with ease and professionalism!”
—Chris C., LegalZoom customer
“The service was TOP NOTCH! If you are looking for A+ service LegalZoom is the place to go!!”
—Sharrieffa B., LegalZoom customer
“LegalZoom has always been so incredibly helpful!! It seems that literally, everyone on their staff is kind, respectful, patient, and helpful!”
—David K., LegalZoom customer
Call an agent at (855) 692-3700
Sat.–Sun. 7 a.m.–4 p.m. PT