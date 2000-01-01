Capability family

Attorney assistance

Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.

10 published tools

  1. 01 Check Attorney Consultation Entitlements check_attorney_consultation_entitlements Check whether the customer has access to attorney consultations.
  2. 02 Add BAP To Cart add_bap_to_cart Add the Business Attorney Plan to a customer cart and return checkout guidance.
  3. 03 Get Consultation Topics get_consultation_topics List attorney consultation and async-review topic classifications.
  4. 04 Get Valid Locations get_valid_locations List valid US jurisdictions for attorney matching and review requests.
  5. 05 Get Attorney Availability get_attorney_availability Find attorney consultation availability by topic, jurisdiction, and date.
  6. 06 Get Attorney Info get_attorney_info Return verified profile details for a matched attorney.
  7. 07 Request Attorney Review request_attorney_review Request async attorney messaging or schedule a phone consultation.
  8. 08 Upload Document upload_document Create a secure, one-time document upload session for an attorney workflow.
  9. 09 Attach Document To Attorney Review attach_document_to_attorney_review Attach an uploaded document to an attorney review work item.
  10. 10 Get Upcoming Appointments get_upcoming_appointments Return a customer’s upcoming scheduled attorney consultations.