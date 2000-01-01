Capability family
Attorney assistance
Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.
10 published tools
- 01 Check Attorney Consultation Entitlements
check_attorney_consultation_entitlementsCheck whether the customer has access to attorney consultations. →
- 02 Add BAP To Cart
add_bap_to_cartAdd the Business Attorney Plan to a customer cart and return checkout guidance. →
- 03 Get Consultation Topics
get_consultation_topicsList attorney consultation and async-review topic classifications. →
- 04 Get Valid Locations
get_valid_locationsList valid US jurisdictions for attorney matching and review requests. →
- 05 Get Attorney Availability
get_attorney_availabilityFind attorney consultation availability by topic, jurisdiction, and date. →
- 06 Get Attorney Info
get_attorney_infoReturn verified profile details for a matched attorney. →
- 07 Request Attorney Review
request_attorney_reviewRequest async attorney messaging or schedule a phone consultation. →
- 08 Upload Document
upload_documentCreate a secure, one-time document upload session for an attorney workflow. →
- 09 Attach Document To Attorney Review
attach_document_to_attorney_reviewAttach an uploaded document to an attorney review work item. →
- 10 Get Upcoming Appointments
get_upcoming_appointmentsReturn a customer’s upcoming scheduled attorney consultations. →