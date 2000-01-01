MCP tool

Get Attorney Availability

get_attorney_availability

Find attorney consultation availability by topic, jurisdiction, and date.

Callable through

Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.

  • ChatGPT /mcp/chatgpt
  • Claude /mcp/claude
  • Microsoft Copilot /mcp/copilot
  • Gemini /mcp/gemini
  • Perplexity /mcp/perplexity
  • UACH Chat /mcp/uach-chat

Taxonomy

Part of Attorney assistance

Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.

See every attorneys tool →