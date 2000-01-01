MCP tool

Get Upcoming Appointments

get_upcoming_appointments

Return a customer’s upcoming scheduled attorney consultations.

Callable through

Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.

  • ChatGPT /mcp/chatgpt
  • Microsoft Copilot /mcp/copilot
  • Perplexity /mcp/perplexity

Taxonomy

Part of Attorney assistance

Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.

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