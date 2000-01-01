MCP tool
Get Upcoming Appointments
get_upcoming_appointments
Return a customer’s upcoming scheduled attorney consultations.
Callable through
Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.
- ChatGPT
/mcp/chatgpt
- Microsoft Copilot
/mcp/copilot
- Perplexity
/mcp/perplexity
Taxonomy
Part of Attorney assistance
Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.