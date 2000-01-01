MCP tool

Upload Document

upload_document

Create a secure, one-time document upload session for an attorney workflow.

Callable through

Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.

  • ChatGPT /mcp/chatgpt
  • Claude /mcp/claude
  • Microsoft Copilot /mcp/copilot
  • Gemini /mcp/gemini
  • Perplexity /mcp/perplexity

Taxonomy

Part of Attorney assistance

Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.

See every attorneys tool →