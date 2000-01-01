MCP tool
Upload Document
upload_document
Create a secure, one-time document upload session for an attorney workflow.
Callable through
Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.
- ChatGPT
/mcp/chatgpt
- Claude
/mcp/claude
- Microsoft Copilot
/mcp/copilot
- Gemini
/mcp/gemini
- Perplexity
/mcp/perplexity
Taxonomy
Part of Attorney assistance
Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.