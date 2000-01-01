Capability family
Knowledge and products
Search LegalZoom knowledge, explain products, locate services, and understand account subscriptions.
6 published tools
- 01 Search LegalZoom Articles
search-legalzoom-articlesSearch LegalZoom articles and approved legal education for a specific question. →
- 02 Browse LegalZoom Articles
browse-legalzoom-articlesSearch customer-facing LegalZoom articles, help-center content, and configured operational knowledge. →
- 03 Search LegalZoom Product URLs
search-legalzoom-product-urlsFind the canonical LegalZoom product page for a product or service request. →
- 04 LegalZoom All Product Descriptions
legalzoom-all-product-descriptionsReturn detailed descriptions and common uses for LegalZoom products and services. →
- 05 Search Product Mappings
search_product_mappingsFind products, services, and account destinations by keyword and optional category. →
- 06 Get Customer Subscriptions
get_customer_subscriptionsReturn a customer’s active and past subscriptions, renewal dates, and billing cadence. →