Capability family

Knowledge and products

Search LegalZoom knowledge, explain products, locate services, and understand account subscriptions.

6 published tools

  1. 01 Search LegalZoom Articles search-legalzoom-articles Search LegalZoom articles and approved legal education for a specific question.
  2. 02 Browse LegalZoom Articles browse-legalzoom-articles Search customer-facing LegalZoom articles, help-center content, and configured operational knowledge.
  3. 03 Search LegalZoom Product URLs search-legalzoom-product-urls Find the canonical LegalZoom product page for a product or service request.
  4. 04 LegalZoom All Product Descriptions legalzoom-all-product-descriptions Return detailed descriptions and common uses for LegalZoom products and services.
  5. 05 Search Product Mappings search_product_mappings Find products, services, and account destinations by keyword and optional category.
  6. 06 Get Customer Subscriptions get_customer_subscriptions Return a customer’s active and past subscriptions, renewal dates, and billing cadence.