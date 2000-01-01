MCP tool
Search LegalZoom Product URLs
search-legalzoom-product-urls
Find the canonical LegalZoom product page for a product or service request.
Callable through
Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.
- Open MCP
/mcp
- ChatGPT
/mcp/chatgpt
- Microsoft Copilot
/mcp/copilot
- Gemini
/mcp/gemini
- GoDaddy
/mcp/godaddy
- Perplexity
/mcp/perplexity
- Perplexity Computer
/mcp/perplexity-computer
- UACH Chat
/mcp/uach-chat
- UACH Voice
/mcp/uach-voice
Taxonomy
Part of Knowledge and products
Search LegalZoom knowledge, explain products, locate services, and understand account subscriptions.