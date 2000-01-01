MCP tool

Search LegalZoom Product URLs

search-legalzoom-product-urls

Find the canonical LegalZoom product page for a product or service request.

Callable through

Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.

  • Open MCP /mcp
  • ChatGPT /mcp/chatgpt
  • Microsoft Copilot /mcp/copilot
  • Gemini /mcp/gemini
  • GoDaddy /mcp/godaddy
  • Perplexity /mcp/perplexity
  • Perplexity Computer /mcp/perplexity-computer
  • UACH Chat /mcp/uach-chat
  • UACH Voice /mcp/uach-voice

Taxonomy

Part of Knowledge and products

Search LegalZoom knowledge, explain products, locate services, and understand account subscriptions.

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