MCP tool
LegalZoom All Product Descriptions
legalzoom-all-product-descriptions
Return detailed descriptions and common uses for LegalZoom products and services.
Callable through
Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.
- Open MCP
/mcp
- Microsoft Copilot
/mcp/copilot
- Gemini
/mcp/gemini
- GoDaddy
/mcp/godaddy
- Perplexity
/mcp/perplexity
- Perplexity Computer
/mcp/perplexity-computer
- UACH Chat
/mcp/uach-chat
- UACH Voice
/mcp/uach-voice
Taxonomy
Part of Knowledge and products
Search LegalZoom knowledge, explain products, locate services, and understand account subscriptions.