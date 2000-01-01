MCP tool

LegalZoom All Product Descriptions

legalzoom-all-product-descriptions

Return detailed descriptions and common uses for LegalZoom products and services.

Callable through

Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.

  • Open MCP /mcp
  • Microsoft Copilot /mcp/copilot
  • Gemini /mcp/gemini
  • GoDaddy /mcp/godaddy
  • Perplexity /mcp/perplexity
  • Perplexity Computer /mcp/perplexity-computer
  • UACH Chat /mcp/uach-chat
  • UACH Voice /mcp/uach-voice

Taxonomy

Part of Knowledge and products

Search LegalZoom knowledge, explain products, locate services, and understand account subscriptions.

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