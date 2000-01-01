AI capabilities / Estate planning Capability family Estate planning Prepare will-creation flows and show state-specific will package options. 2 published tools 01 Will Creation Prepare will-creation-prepare Prepare the conversational inputs required to begin creating a will. → 02 Will Creation Preview Document will-creation-preview-document Show state-specific will package choices and document previews. → Explore another family Knowledge and products Business formation Attorney assistance Legal templates Document review Document generation