MCP tool

Get Valid Locations

get_valid_locations

List valid US jurisdictions for attorney matching and review requests.

Callable through

Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.

  • ChatGPT /mcp/chatgpt
  • Claude /mcp/claude
  • Microsoft Copilot /mcp/copilot
  • Gemini /mcp/gemini
  • Perplexity /mcp/perplexity
  • UACH Chat /mcp/uach-chat

Taxonomy

Part of Attorney assistance

Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.

See every attorneys tool →