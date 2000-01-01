MCP tool
Get Valid Locations
get_valid_locations
List valid US jurisdictions for attorney matching and review requests.
Callable through
Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.
- ChatGPT
/mcp/chatgpt
- Claude
/mcp/claude
- Microsoft Copilot
/mcp/copilot
- Gemini
/mcp/gemini
- Perplexity
/mcp/perplexity
- UACH Chat
/mcp/uach-chat
Taxonomy
Part of Attorney assistance
Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.