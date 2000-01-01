MCP tool

Attach Document To Attorney Review

attach_document_to_attorney_review

Attach an uploaded document to an attorney review work item.

Callable through

Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.

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Taxonomy

Part of Attorney assistance

Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.

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