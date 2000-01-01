MCP tool
Attach Document To Attorney Review
attach_document_to_attorney_review
Attach an uploaded document to an attorney review work item.
Callable through
Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.
- ChatGPT
/mcp/chatgpt
- Claude
/mcp/claude
- Microsoft Copilot
/mcp/copilot
- Gemini
/mcp/gemini
- Perplexity
/mcp/perplexity
- UACH Chat
/mcp/uach-chat
Taxonomy
Part of Attorney assistance
Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.