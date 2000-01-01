MCP tool

Check Attorney Consultation Entitlements

check_attorney_consultation_entitlements

Check whether the customer has access to attorney consultations.

Callable through

Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.

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Taxonomy

Part of Attorney assistance

Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.

See every attorneys tool →