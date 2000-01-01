MCP tool
Check Attorney Consultation Entitlements
check_attorney_consultation_entitlements
Check whether the customer has access to attorney consultations.
Callable through
Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.
- ChatGPT
/mcp/chatgpt
- Claude
/mcp/claude
- Microsoft Copilot
/mcp/copilot
- Gemini
/mcp/gemini
- Perplexity
/mcp/perplexity
- UACH Chat
/mcp/uach-chat
Taxonomy
Part of Attorney assistance
Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.