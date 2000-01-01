MCP tool

Add BAP To Cart

add_bap_to_cart

Add the Business Attorney Plan to a customer cart and return checkout guidance.

Callable through

Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.

  • ChatGPT /mcp/chatgpt
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  • Microsoft Copilot /mcp/copilot
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  • UACH Chat /mcp/uach-chat

Taxonomy

Part of Attorney assistance

Check plan access, match legal topics and locations, schedule or request reviews, and share documents.

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