MCP tool

Compare Business Structures

compare_business_structures

Compare common business structures in an interactive visual response.

Callable through

Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.

  • ChatGPT /mcp/chatgpt
  • Microsoft Copilot /mcp/copilot
  • Perplexity /mcp/perplexity

Taxonomy

Part of Business formation

Compare entity types, collect LLC formation details, and present formation package options.

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