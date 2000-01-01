MCP tool
Compare Business Structures
compare_business_structures
Compare common business structures in an interactive visual response.
Callable through
Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.
- ChatGPT
/mcp/chatgpt
- Microsoft Copilot
/mcp/copilot
- Perplexity
/mcp/perplexity
Taxonomy
Part of Business formation
Compare entity types, collect LLC formation details, and present formation package options.