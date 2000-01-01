LegalZoom MCP Server Documentation
Getting Started
Requirements
- A LegalZoom account (free to create at legalzoom.com)
- An active LegalZoom Attorney Plan for attorney consultation features:
- Business Advisory Plan— for business legal matters (LLC, contracts, IP, employment)
- Personal Legal Plan— for personal legal matters (estate planning, family, consumer)
- Users without a plan will be guided through the purchase flow within the conversation
Connecting in Claude
- Open your Claude app (Claude.ai, Claude Desktop, or Claude Code)
- Navigate toConnectorsin your settings
- FindLegalZoomand clickConnect
- Sign in with your LegalZoom account to complete the OAuth flow
- You're ready — Claude can now access LegalZoom attorney consultation tools
Features
Attorney Consultation Routing
Entitlement and Plan Management
Jurisdiction-Aware Scheduling
Document Sharing
Available Tools
Tool
Description
check-attorney-consultation-entitlements
Check if the user has attorney consultation access and determine next steps
get_consultation_topics
Get available attorney consultation specializations (contracts, business formation, IP, employment, estate planning, etc.)
get_valid_locations
Get valid US state and territory codes for attorney matching and jurisdiction validation
get_attorney_availability
Check when attorneys are available for consultation by topic and location
request_attorney_review
Connect the user with a LegalZoom attorney for professional legal review with full conversation context
attach_document_to_attorney_review
Attach a document to an existing attorney review for the attorney to access in their portal
prepare_document_upload
Get a one-time upload URL for attaching documents in environments where direct file access is unavailable
add-bap-to-cart
Add a Business Advisory Plan or Personal Legal Plan to the user's cart when they need to purchase consultation access
attorney-consultation-redirect
Redirect users to complete checkout or begin consultation setup based on entitlement status
Use Cases and Examples
Contract and Document Review
Business Formation and Governance
Estate Planning
Employment and HR Legal Questions
Supported Practice Areas
Practice Area
Example Matters
Contracts
NDA review, MSA negotiation, vendor agreements, SaaS terms
Business Formation
LLC formation, operating agreements, corporate governance
Intellectual Property
Trademark, copyright, patent questions, IP licensing
Employment Law
Employment agreements, non-competes, HR policies, contractor issues
Estate Planning
Wills, trusts, powers of attorney, healthcare directives
Real Estate
Commercial leases, property transactions
Tax
Entity structure, tax implications (referred to tax specialists for complex matters)
Compliance
Secretary of State, business licenses, annual reports
General Civil
Other legal questions not fitting specific categories
Troubleshooting
Connector Not Connecting
Authentication Failures
Tools Not Appearing
Entitlement Errors
Partial Failures
Authentication
- No plan:Entitlement check and plan purchase flow only
- Business Advisory Plan:Full attorney consultation access for business legal matters
- Personal Legal Plan:Full attorney consultation access for personal legal matters
Privacy and Data Handling
- The server only accesses data explicitly requested by the user
- No data is stored beyond session requirements
- All data transmission is encrypted via HTTPS/TLS
- When an attorney review is created, the conversation context you choose to share is transmitted securely to LegalZoom's Experts Collaboration Platform