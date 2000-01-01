LegalZoom MCP Server Documentation

Attorney guidance and legal tools for your business and personal needs.

Connect to LegalZoom for real-time scans of legal documents to identify critical risks and important clauses, advise on when to engage an attorney, and share notes in advance — all within one workflow. When matters require professional expertise, users will be routed directly into LegalZoom's network of vetted attorneys for timely, jurisdiction-specific guidance.

Getting Started

Requirements

  • A LegalZoom account (free to create at legalzoom.com)
  • An active LegalZoom Attorney Plan for attorney consultation features:
  • Business Advisory Plan
    — for business legal matters (LLC, contracts, IP, employment)
  • Personal Legal Plan
    — for personal legal matters (estate planning, family, consumer)
  • Users without a plan will be guided through the purchase flow within the conversation

Connecting in Claude

  1. Open your Claude app (Claude.ai, Claude Desktop, or Claude Code)
  2. Navigate to
    Connectors
    in your settings
  3. Find
    LegalZoom
    and click
    Connect
  4. Sign in with your LegalZoom account to complete the OAuth flow
  5. You're ready — Claude can now access LegalZoom attorney consultation tools

Features

👨‍⚖️

Attorney Consultation Routing

Connect with licensed attorneys across practice areas including contracts, intellectual property, employment law, business formation, estate planning, and general civil legal matters. Attorneys receive the full AI conversation context — your questions, documents, and analysis — so you never need to re-explain your situation.

Entitlement and Plan Management

Automatically checks your LegalZoom subscription status. If you have an active Attorney Plan, you're routed directly to schedule a consultation. If not, you're guided through plan options and purchase without leaving the conversation.

📍

Jurisdiction-Aware Scheduling

Browse attorney availability filtered by practice area and US state. Arizona users have access to async messaging consultations; all other states support scheduled phone or video consultations.

📄

Document Sharing

Attach contracts, agreements, and other legal documents (.pdf, .doc, .docx) to your attorney review so the attorney can see them in their portal before your consultation.

Available Tools

Tool
Description
check-attorney-consultation-entitlements
Check if the user has attorney consultation access and determine next steps
get_consultation_topics
Get available attorney consultation specializations (contracts, business formation, IP, employment, estate planning, etc.)
get_valid_locations
Get valid US state and territory codes for attorney matching and jurisdiction validation
get_attorney_availability
Check when attorneys are available for consultation by topic and location
request_attorney_review
Connect the user with a LegalZoom attorney for professional legal review with full conversation context
attach_document_to_attorney_review
Attach a document to an existing attorney review for the attorney to access in their portal
prepare_document_upload
Get a one-time upload URL for attaching documents in environments where direct file access is unavailable
add-bap-to-cart
Add a Business Advisory Plan or Personal Legal Plan to the user's cart when they need to purchase consultation access
attorney-consultation-redirect
Redirect users to complete checkout or begin consultation setup based on entitlement status

Use Cases and Examples

Contract and Document Review

"I just reviewed an NDA and found some concerning clauses — can you connect me with an attorney to discuss?"

Claude checks your consultation entitlements, finds available attorneys in your jurisdiction specializing in contracts, and schedules a consultation. The attorney receives the full conversation context — including any document analysis and flagged clauses — so they can provide targeted guidance from the start.

Business Formation and Governance

"I need to talk to a business attorney in California about my LLC operating agreement — what's available this week?"

Claude verifies your entitlements, browses attorney specializations, validates California as your jurisdiction, and retrieves available consultation time slots. You select a slot, provide your phone number, and Claude books the consultation with your operating agreement attached for the attorney to review in advance.

Estate Planning

"I want to update my will but I'm not sure what changes I need — can I talk to someone?"

Claude routes you to an estate planning attorney with your full conversation context so the attorney understands your situation before the call. If you don't have an active Personal Legal Plan, Claude walks you through the purchase flow first.

Employment and HR Legal Questions

"I'd like a lawyer to look at my employment agreement before I sign it."

Claude checks your entitlements and finds you need a plan. It presents the Business Advisory Plan and Personal Legal Plan options, adds your selection to cart, and provides a checkout link. Once you've subscribed, you can return to schedule your consultation with an employment law attorney.

Supported Practice Areas

Practice Area
Example Matters
Contracts
NDA review, MSA negotiation, vendor agreements, SaaS terms
Business Formation
LLC formation, operating agreements, corporate governance
Intellectual Property
Trademark, copyright, patent questions, IP licensing
Employment Law
Employment agreements, non-competes, HR policies, contractor issues
Estate Planning
Wills, trusts, powers of attorney, healthcare directives
Real Estate
Commercial leases, property transactions
Tax
Entity structure, tax implications (referred to tax specialists for complex matters)
Compliance

Secretary of State, business licenses, annual reports

General Civil
Other legal questions not fitting specific categories

Troubleshooting

Connector Not Connecting
Open your Claude app settings, navigate to Connectors, and verify the LegalZoom connector shows as connected. If it's disconnected, click Connect and complete the OAuth sign-in flow.
Authentication Failures
If tools are visible but calls fail with authentication errors: Re-authenticate by disconnecting and reconnecting the LegalZoom connector, ensure your LegalZoom account is active and in good standing, and restarting your Claude session can trigger a fresh authentication flow.
Tools Not Appearing
If the LegalZoom connector is enabled but tools aren't available: Restart your Claude session after enabling the connector and verify the connector shows as connected (not just added).
Entitlement Errors
If you receive entitlement errors when trying to schedule a consultation: Confirm your Attorney Plan subscription is active at legalzoom.com, Business matters require a Business Advisory Plan; personal matters require a Personal Legal Plan, and attorneys cannot review enterprise agreements.
Partial Failures
Some tools may work while others fail due to: Plan limitations (your subscription may not cover certain features), jurisdiction-specific availability constraints, or temporary service issues on specific endpoints. The server will report what happened at the point of failure and never fabricate responses.

Authentication

The LegalZoom MCP server uses OAuth 2.0 authentication. When you connect for the first time, you'll be prompted to sign in with your LegalZoom account. Your session is maintained automatically; if your token expires, you'll be prompted to re-authenticate.

Your subscription tier determines which features are available:

  • No plan:
    Entitlement check and plan purchase flow only
  • Business Advisory Plan:
    Full attorney consultation access for business legal matters
  • Personal Legal Plan:
    Full attorney consultation access for personal legal matters

Privacy and Data Handling

  • The server only accesses data explicitly requested by the user
  • No data is stored beyond session requirements
  • All data transmission is encrypted via HTTPS/TLS
  • When an attorney review is created, the conversation context you choose to share is transmitted securely to LegalZoom's Experts Collaboration Platform

See the
LegalZoom Privacy Policy
for full details.

Support

For help with the LegalZoom MCP connector:

Email Support
Visit Support Center

Disclaimer

This connector assists with legal workflows but does not provide legal advice. AI-generated analysis should be reviewed by qualified legal professionals before being relied upon for legal decisions.