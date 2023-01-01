Free Shareholders Agreement Template

[Company Name]

(hereinafter referred to as the

“Company”

), whose principal place of business is at

[Company Address]

, and;

[Shareholder Name]

(hereinafter referred to as the

“Shareholder

”

), residing at

[Shareholder Address]

. The Company and the Shareholder are collectively referred to as the

“

Parties

”

and the

“

Party

”

individually. WHEREAS the Shareholder hereto agrees to jointly manage the Company and incorporate under the laws of

[Laws Incorporated_State]