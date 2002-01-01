Free Boat Bill of Sale Template

This bill of sale is between (the "Buyer"), of , , , and (the "Seller"), , , , .

The parties agree as follows:

1. SALE OF BOAT.

(a) The Seller hereby sells to the Buyer and the Buyer purchases from the Seller, the following boat (the "Boat"):

Location: ,

, Make:

Model:

Length:

Registration No.:

Year:

Hull I.D. No.:

General Boat Type:

(b) As part of this sale, the Seller hereby sells to the Buyer, and the Buyer purchases from the Seller, the following motor(s) (the "Motor(s)") and equipment (the "Equipment"), which are contained in and will be transferred as part of the Boat: .

2. PURCHASE PRICE.

On or before the Delivery Date (as defined in section 6 7 below), in exchange for the sale of the Boat (including the Motor(s) and Equipment), the Buyer shall pay the Seller the purchase price of $ (the "Purchase Price").

3. SELLER'S REPRESENTATIONS.

The Seller represents to the Buyer that:

(a) the Seller has good and marketable title to the Boat, with full authority to enter into the transactions contemplated by this bill of sale and to sell the Boat in accordance with this bill of sale;

(b) the Boat is free of all encumbrances, liabilities, and adverse claims ; , except held by , and held by , and held by , held by , and held by ;

(c) the Seller will fully indemnify the Buyer from any lawful adverse claim to the Boat ; and except for any claim of or or or or named in (b) above; and

(d) to the best of the Seller's knowledge, the information disclosed in this bill of sale about the Boat and its title are correct in all material respects.

4. BUYER'S REPRESENTATIONS.

The individual signing this agreement on behalf of the Buyer represents to the Seller that he or she has the power and authority to complete this transaction on behalf of the Buyer.

4 5 . NO OTHER REPRESENTATIONS.

Except for the representations provided in section 3, the Buyer acknowledges that the Boat is being sold "as is," without warranty, whether express or implied, about the condition of the Boat. The Buyer must satisfy itself as to what is offered for sale, and by purchasing will be held to have satisfied itself that the Boat is satisfactory in all respects. All defects and repairs are the sole responsibility of the Buyer. The Seller neither assumes, nor authorizes any other person or entity to assume on its behalf, any liability in connection with the sale of the Boat. The Seller's disclaimers of warranty do not affect the terms or applicability of any warranty from the Boat's manufacturer that may be applicable to the Boat.

5 6 . SURVEY.

The Boat, its Motors, and Equipment have not been inspected by marine surveyor within the last year. A copy of that inspection report is attached to this bill of sale.

To the best of its knowledge, the Seller believes that the Boat and its Motors and Equipment are being sold in good operating condition , except for the following defects: .

6 7 . DELIVERY OF BOAT.

The Seller shall deliver the Boat, and the Buyer shall take possession of the Boat, at (the "Boat Location") on or before (the "Delivery Date"). The Seller shall ensure that the Boat is delivered in the same condition as the Buyer's last survey (or, if no survey was conducted, as of the effective date of this bill of sale, as defined in section 9 10 ). The Buyer, either itself or through a third party, shall appear at the Boat Location during standard business hours on the Delivery Date to remove the Boat. If the Buyer does not appear at the Boat Location on the Delivery Date to remove the Boat, the risk of loss of the Boat passes to the Buyer.

7 8 . CONVEYANCE OF TITLE.

The Seller shall convey title to the Boat to the Buyer when the Boat is delivered to the Buyer and the Purchase Price has been paid in full. The Seller shall execute all documents presented by the Buyer that are necessary to finalize transfer of title and registration of the Boat to the Buyer. The Buyer is liable for all costs relating to the registration of the Boat into its name.

8 9 . CANCELLATION OF INSURANCE AND TAGS.

Unless prohibited by applicable law, the Buyer will cancel any insurance coverage, license, tags, plates, or registration maintained by the Seller on the Boat when the Buyer takes possession of the Boat.

9 10 . EFFECTIVENESS.

This bill of sale will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this bill of sale is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this bill of sale.



10 11 . ADDITIONAL TERMS OF SALE.

[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]

Each party is signing this bill of sale on the date stated opposite that party's signature.





Date: _________________



By:__________________________________________ Name: Title: Phone No.: Phone No.:







Date: _________________



By:__________________________________________ Name: Title: Phone No.: Phone No.:



Witnessed By:____________________________________________

Date:_____________________

Name:__________________________________________________

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Address:________________________________________________

OF NOTARY PUBLIC STATE OF __________________________



COUNTY OF ________________________

Subscribed and sworn to before me this __________day of ____________, 20_____, at ___________, __________________.