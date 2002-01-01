Free Boat Bill of Sale Template

Browse Templates

This bill of sale is between (the "Buyer"), of , , ,  and (the "Seller"), , , , .

The parties agree as follows:

1. SALE OF BOAT.

  • (a) The Seller hereby sells to the Buyer and the Buyer purchases from the Seller, the following boat (the "Boat"):

  • Location: 
  • Make:
  • Model:
  • Length:
  • Registration No.: 
  • Year:
  • Hull I.D. No.:
  • General Boat Type: 

  • (b) As part of this sale, the Seller hereby sells to the Buyer, and the Buyer purchases from the Seller, the following motor(s) (the "Motor(s)") and equipment (the "Equipment"), which are contained in and will be transferred as part of the Boat: .

2. PURCHASE PRICE.

On or before the Delivery Date (as defined in section 67 below), in exchange for the sale of the Boat (including the Motor(s) and Equipment), the Buyer shall pay the Seller the purchase price of $ (the "Purchase Price").

3. SELLER'S REPRESENTATIONS.

The Seller represents to the Buyer that:

  • (a) the Seller has good and marketable title to the Boat, with full authority to enter into the transactions contemplated by this bill of sale and to sell the Boat in accordance with this bill of sale; 
  • (b) the Boat is free of all encumbrances, liabilities, and adverse claims;, except held by , and held by , and held by , held by , and held by ;
  • (c) the Seller will fully indemnify the Buyer from any lawful adverse claim to the Boat; and except for any claim of   or   or   or   or named in (b) above; and
  • (d) to the best of the Seller's knowledge, the information disclosed in this bill of sale about the Boat and its title are correct in all material respects.

4. BUYER'S REPRESENTATIONS.

The individual signing this agreement on behalf of the Buyer represents to the Seller that he or she has the power and authority to complete this transaction on behalf of the Buyer.

45. NO OTHER REPRESENTATIONS.

Except for the representations provided in section 3, the Buyer acknowledges that the Boat is being sold "as is," without warranty, whether express or implied, about the condition of the Boat. The Buyer must satisfy itself as to what is offered for sale, and by purchasing will be held to have satisfied itself that the Boat is satisfactory in all respects. All defects and repairs are the sole responsibility of the Buyer. The Seller neither assumes, nor authorizes any other person or entity to assume on its behalf, any liability in connection with the sale of the Boat. The Seller's disclaimers of warranty do not affect the terms or applicability of any warranty from the Boat's manufacturer that may be applicable to the Boat.

56. SURVEY.

The Boat, its Motors, and Equipment have  not been inspected by marine surveyor within the last year. A copy of that inspection report is attached to this bill of sale.

To the best of its knowledge, the Seller believes that the Boat and its Motors and Equipment are being sold in good operating condition, except for the following defects: .

 67. DELIVERY OF BOAT.

The Seller shall deliver the Boat, and the Buyer shall take possession of the Boat, at (the "Boat Location") on or before (the "Delivery Date"). The Seller shall ensure that the Boat is delivered in the same condition as the Buyer's last survey (or, if no survey was conducted, as of the effective date of this bill of sale, as defined in section 910). The Buyer, either itself or through a third party, shall appear at the Boat Location during standard business hours on the Delivery Date to remove the Boat. If the Buyer does not appear at the Boat Location on the Delivery Date to remove the Boat, the risk of loss of the Boat passes to the Buyer.

 7 8. CONVEYANCE OF TITLE.

The Seller shall convey title to the Boat to the Buyer when the Boat is delivered to the Buyer and the Purchase Price has been paid in full. The Seller shall execute all documents presented by the Buyer that are necessary to finalize transfer of title and registration of the Boat to the Buyer. The Buyer is liable for all costs relating to the registration of the Boat into its name.

89. CANCELLATION OF INSURANCE AND TAGS.

Unless prohibited by applicable law, the Buyer will cancel any insurance coverage, license, tags, plates, or registration maintained by the Seller on the Boat when the Buyer takes possession of the Boat.

910. EFFECTIVENESS.

This bill of sale will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this bill of sale is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this bill of sale.


1011 . ADDITIONAL TERMS OF SALE.

[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]

Each party is signing this bill of sale on the date stated opposite that party's signature. 



Date: _________________

By:__________________________________________
Name:
Title: Phone No.: 
Phone No.: 

 


Date: _________________

By:__________________________________________
Name:
Title: Phone No.: 
Phone No.: 


Witnessed By:____________________________________________
Date:_____________________

Name:__________________________________________________ 
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT 

Address:________________________________________________  
OF NOTARY PUBLIC
STATE OF __________________________


COUNTY OF ________________________

Subscribed and sworn to before me this __________day of ____________, 20_____, at ___________, __________________.
_________________________________________
Signature of Notary Public
Name of Notary Public:  ____________________________(SEAL)
Notary Public, State of ______________________________
My commission expires:  ___________________________
How-to guides, articles, and any other content appearing on this page are for informational purposes only, do not constitute legal advice, and are no substitute for the advice of an attorney.

Boat bill of sale: How-to guide

This article is of significant importance if you want to gift or buy a boat. In simple terms, a bill of sale (BOS) is a document that conveys the change of ownership from a seller to a buyer.

A boat bill of sale, in turn, is a contract that specifies certain terms of sale, including the buyer's and seller's names, boat identification, and price considerations. More generally, its role is to document the details of the boat sale and formalize the transfer of ownership.

Why is a boat bill of sale important?

Essentially, the boat bill of sale is a legal document that establishes several relationships and processes.

  • Firstly, it is a formal document confirming the purchase of a boat by the said buyer.
  • Secondly, the bill of boat sale is proof of ownership, meaning the buyer can register a purchased boat with the appropriate measures.
  • Thirdly, as the bill is an agreement form, it frames the possible future dispute resolution procedures.
  • Fourthly, the bill can provide dispute management with factual and formal reasoning.

Therefore, all parties in a boat sale need to understand the contents and purpose of the bill of sale.

When is a boat bill of sale required?

Private sales: As long as a boat is sold privately between members of the public, a boat BOS is always required to mediate the transaction and formal transfer of ownership.

Dealer sales: Involving a dealer in the transaction does not negate the need for a bill of boat sale as it will still provide clear information regarding terms of sale and documentation of the sale.

Gift and donation: Even when a boat is demoted or given as a gift, there will be a bill of sale to ensure that the transfer of ownership is on paper to avoid future misunderstandings.

Why is it necessary to be accurate and specific?

While selling or buying a boat, being correct and professional is of utmost importance. Essentially, the importance of the bill of sale form can stem from there:

  • The legal validity of the document depends on how accurate and complete the information is, and the lack of it, as well as mistakes, can void the agreement and result in legal issues; 
  • The transfer of ownership can be completed only if specifications, buyer and seller information, and sales terms are accurate. Otherwise, some or all ownership rights may be questioned; 
  • Boat registration in Florida, Illinois, Texas, and other states and cities is possible only based on a legitimate bill of sale, and any inaccuracies lead to rejection and delay; 
  • Financial aspects of the transaction, including the amount paid, timetables, and additional conditions, can lead to disputes-related payment.

It is essential for both a buyer and a seller to ensure the full accuracy and understanding of the bill of sale; if necessary, a lawyer’s consultation may be required.

What is the process for a boat bill of sale?

Navigating the process of boat BOS is only possible through adequate preparation and information, as outlined below:

1. Gathering the right information

Before filling out a boat bill of sale, one should ensure they have all the necessary information. An itemized checklist ensures that no sensitive information is left out:

  • Boat detailsInformation on the boat, such as the make and model year, must be accompanied by the hull identification (HIN) and registration numbers. Any other additional features must also be included.
  • Buyer and seller information: It is important to get accurate information about the seller, such as their complete name, address, phone number, and driver's license number. 
  • Sale terms: Information on the terms for sale, including price, the method of payment, finance, and any other deals. 
  • Legal requirements: The data must comply with the law, and incorrect or incomplete information would invalidate the bill of boat sale. 
  • Registration purposes: Most states require specific data to facilitate boat registration. Having all the data ensures that the buyer can go ahead and use it without any issues.
  • Financial clarity: Having all the data regarding financial transactions will enable every person to understand the circumstances surrounding the sale, thereby reducing the potential for misunderstanding and disagreement.
  • Documentation accuracy: Making sure all required information is included during registration facilitates quick detection and correction of any problems in the sales bill.

2. Filling in the bill of sale form

Completing the boat bill of sale form involves carefully filling in all the information and diligently following instructions. 

  • Purchase price: The amount of money the boat is being purchased at by the buyer.
  • Seller’s representations: Where the seller attests to having all legal permissions to sell the boat, and it is not subject to any claims or liabilities.
  • Survey: This transaction is completed to validate the health check of the vessel and confirm that it runs smoothly.
  • Delivery of the boat: State the exact time and place for the boat’s delivery by the seller to the purchase.
  • Conveyance of title: Where the new owner received the boat from the seller.
  • Cancellation of insurance and tags: The buyer is at liberty to void any insurance, plate tags, registration, or license filled by the seller as soon as the boat is delivered.

3. Including signatures

Both the buyer and the seller must sign the form to ensure that the agreement and transfer of property ownership are legally binding. Witnesses or notaries can validate the signatures and add more weight to the legality of the document.

4. Adding in the relevant dates

There should be a date on which the transaction was completed. Verify that the selling date is accurately entered on the form. To make sure there is no confusion, confirm that this date matches the other transactional data, such as the agreement forms.

5. Recording all the information

A copy of the completed form on the bill of sale should be retained by both buyer and seller for future use. Put the paper away in a spot that is both secure and convenient. Both the sellers and the purchasers may ensure a successful and legal purchase of a boat through the use of this Boat BOS form by carefully following the instructions and paying attention to the details.

What are the laws governing the boat bill of sale?

Understanding the laws and regulations regarding boat sales and purchase is critical to ensuring a valid transaction. Some of the laws that regulate boat sales and purchase in the US are:

Federal laws: Federal boat sales regulations exist, such as the Federal Boat Safety Act (FBSA), which mandates that boat manufacturers’ products must meet certain standards and requirements. Other federal boat sales laws include those governing maritime safety, environmental protection, and vessel documentation and flagging.

State laws: The state in which the transaction is taking place has various state-specific regulations and boat sales laws. These laws may include requirements for—the registration of boats, jurisdiction, the transfer of ownership, taxation of boats, and others.

Additionally, many states have their regulations concerning boat transactions. Therefore, depending on different states’ rules and requirements, people making purchases or sales involving boats may consider the following:

  • Boat registration: State registration of a boat requires vessel registration with the appropriate state agency and proof of ownership. The registration fees must also be paid. The title transfer needs to include the state in which a boat title is issued, and the parties must document the change of ownership appropriately.
  • Sales tax: is not uniformly required in all states, but it must be considered by both purchasers and sellers who have tax obligations to the state.

Conclusion

Finally, the boat bill of sale process ensures that the law is followed, due diligence is done, and documentation is completed. We also reviewed the form's requirements, how to fill it out, and the need for due diligence to streamline the processing of the transaction. To avoid potential obstacles and disagreements, it is necessary to have a thorough awareness of the various transaction situations.

Frequently asked questions

What's a boat bill of sale? 

A boat bill of sale is like a receipt, transferring property from seller to buyer. A warranty is an extra promise that what's being sold is legally the seller's to part with. So, with a warranty, a boat bill of sale transfers ownership of a boat from one captain to another.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your boat bill of sale:

  • Who the buyer is: Have the name and contact information of the buyer ready
  • Who the seller is: Have the name and contact information of the seller, who is probably you or your company, ready
  • Boat's identifying information: Know the make, model, length, year, registration or document number, hull identification number, and type of boat being bought

Why do you need a boat bill of sale?

A boat bill of sale is necessary to legally document the transfer of ownership of a boat from one party to another, providing both buyer and seller with proof of the transaction and protecting their interests by outlining the terms and conditions of the sale.

