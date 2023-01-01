Free Cat Bill of Sale Template

(the "Seller") hereby sells to (the "Buyer") for (the "Purchase Price"), the following cat (the "Cat"):



Name:

Breed:

Sex:

Date of Birth:

Color:

Sire:

Dam:

1. REGISTRATION AND OWNERSHIP TRANSFER.



After the Buyer pays the Purchase Price in full, the Seller, at its own cost, shall promptly transfer ownership and registration of the Cat to the Buyer. The Seller shall provide the Buyer with the registration paperwork within days after the Buyer provides a veterinarian's verification of altering of the Cat before it reached the age of 1. If the Buyer does not alter the Cat, the Buyer shall pay the additional amount of , as this would constitute the sale price of a breeding animal, and the Seller will provide the registration paperwork after it receives this additional payment.

2. MEDICAL CONDITIONS AND MEDICATIONS.



The Buyer has been advised of the following medical conditions and medications that the Cat is taking: . The Seller guarantees that the Cat is FeLV-negative at the time of sale.

3. SELLER'S WARRANTIES.

The Seller warrants to Buyer that it is the legal and true owner of the Cat and has the unqualified right to sell the Cat. The Seller further warrants that the Cat is sold free and clear of any liens, security interests, mortgages, or other encumbrances.

4. SHORT-TERM GOOD HEALTH WARRANTY.



The Seller guarantees the health of the Cat on pick-up or on shipment for a period of hours (the "Initial Warranty Period"). The Initial Warranty Period begins when the Cat leaves the Seller's possession, whether at a cattery or at a shipping point. A Cat entering a home in which another animal is present will be isolated or quarantined for a period of one week. The Cat comes to the Buyer with a veterinarian's health certificate and a record of vaccinations and dewormings. The Buyer shall report to the Seller any medical problem within the Initial Warranty Period. If during the Initial Warranty Period the Buyer discovers that the Cat has a medical problem, the Buyer shall report this to the Seller within hours of the discovery. Failure to make this report within this time frame will void this warranty.

5. REFUNDS, REPLACEMENTS, AND EXCHANGES.



(a) If a licensed veterinarian finds that the Cat is in Unsound Health (as defined below) within months of the purchase (the "Secondary Warranty Period" ), the Buyer shall return the Cat to the Seller and may request a refund or replacement with another cat of the same breed, sex, approximate age, and value, which replacement will be made as soon it becomes available. "Unsound Health" means any condition that is "life threatening" or "incurable" and does not include curable conditions or infections such as colds, virus, bacterial infections, or skin rashes. The Buyer shall provide a medical report signed by the examining veterinarian to the Seller before a replacement will made. No refunds or replacements will happen after the Secondary Warranty Period (except as stated below). The Seller will not replace any cat or kitten that has not received adequate and appropriate care from the Buyer. It is the Buyer's responsibility to seek immediate veterinary care (at its own expense) for the Cat if the Cat shows signs of illness or distress. Failure to do so renders any guarantee null and void.

If a licensed veterinarian finds that the Cat is in Unsound Health (as defined below) within months of the purchase (the ), the Buyer shall return the Cat to the Seller and may request a refund or replacement with another cat of the same breed, sex, approximate age, and value, which replacement will be made as soon it becomes available. means any condition that is "life threatening" or "incurable" and does not include curable conditions or infections such as colds, virus, bacterial infections, or skin rashes. The Buyer shall provide a medical report signed by the examining veterinarian to the Seller before a replacement will made. No refunds or replacements will happen after the Secondary Warranty Period (except as stated below). The Seller will not replace any cat or kitten that has not received adequate and appropriate care from the Buyer. It is the Buyer's responsibility to seek immediate veterinary care (at its own expense) for the Cat if the Cat shows signs of illness or distress. Failure to do so renders any guarantee null and void. (b) Under no circumstances may the Cat be destroyed before the Buyer notifies the Seller. Any cat for which the Buyer expects replacement must be returned to the Seller (at the Buyer's expense) so that the cat's identity can be verified.

Under no circumstances may the Cat be destroyed before the Buyer notifies the Seller. Any cat for which the Buyer expects replacement must be returned to the Seller (at the Buyer's expense) so that the cat's identity can be verified. (c) If the Cat dies within the Secondary Warranty Period as a direct result of an unknown (at the time of sale) congenital birth defect, the Seller shall replace the Cat if a licensed veterinarian performs an appropriate autopsy and a veterinarian's certificate is provided as proof of cause of death. Trauma, abuse, or neglect will void this guarantee.

6. LIMITATIONS ON TRANSFER.

Under no circumstances may the Buyer sell, lease, or give the Cat to any pet shop, research laboratory, or similar facility (including animal shelters). If the Buyer can no longer provide a home for the Cat, the Buyer shall notify the Seller before making any transfer and the Seller shall help find a new home for the Cat or reclaim the Cat at the Buyer's expense. If the Cat is returned under this section, the Buyer shall help with any action necessary to transfer ownership and registration of the Cat to its new owner.

7. NO REPRESENTATIONS OF FUTURE ABILITIES.

The Seller has made no representations, verbal or implied, about the Cat's future abilities.

8. ADDITIONAL PROVISIONS.

[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]

Each party is signing this bill of sale on the date stated opposite that party's signature.

Date:_________________ By:__________________________________________

Name:

Title:

Phone No.: Date:_________________ By:__________________________________________

Name:

Title:

Phone No.: Social security number: ____________________________________ Driver's license number:____________________________________



Witnessed By:____________________________________________

Date:_____________________

Name:

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Address:

OF NOTARY PUBLIC

STATE OF __________________________



COUNTY OF ________________________

Subscribed and sworn to before me this __________day of ____________, 20_____, at ___________, __________________.

_________________________________________ Signature of Notary Public Name of Notary Public: ____________________________ (SEAL) Notary Public, State of ______________________________ My commission expires: ___________________________