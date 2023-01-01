MISSION.
[Mission of the Company]
VISION.
[Vision of the Company]
SERVICES.
We provide a wide range of copywriting services suitable for diverse needs and agendas. Attached here is an overview of a few services we offer. You can contact us for any further details or queries. We can also help you strategize and select the service that will suit you the best.
1. COPYWRITING SERVICES.
2. CONTENT STRATEGY SERVICES.
We provide Content Strategy Services for organizations that may not have their own systematic content strategies or plans. We identify their needs, connect with their clients, and develop strategies that cater to them and align with their objectives. Our strategies are informed by their SEO data, market competition, organizational goals, and client preferences.
3. BLOGGING SERVICES.
3. BLOGGING SERVICES.
Blogs are a regular medium of updates and marketing for your organization. If used efficiently, blogs can attract a wide audience and customer base through regular informational content. It can help you increase your website traffic and improve your search engine rankings for target keywords. Our copywriters are very skilled and experienced in producing engaging blog posts, and use SEO data to improve your search engine rankings.
4. CONTENT CREATING SERVICES.
Effective content creation will give your organization a unique edge, helping you spread awareness about your work, generate leads, and close deals. This includes social media content, campaign messaging, brand storytelling, and custom creative assets. Our writers understand your work, goals, and agendas and, accordingly, create tailor-made content that best suits you to reap the utmost benefits. This unique content creation will be exclusive to you and will not be used for any other client.
PROJECT FRAMEWORK AND TIMELINE.
CLIENT TESTIMONIALS.
PRICING.
Our pricing is structured to provide transparent, scalable options based on your scope, timeline, and business objectives. Customized plans are available upon request.
Service Plan
Service
Duration
Price
[Service Plan 1]
[Service 1]
[Service 2]
[Service 3]
[Time Period]
$ [Amount]
[Service Plan 2]
[Service 1]
[Service 2]
[Service 3]
[Time Period]
$ [Amount]
[Service Plan 3]
[Service 1]
[Service 2]
[Service 3]
[Time Period]
$ [Amount]
[Service Plan 4]
[Service 1]
[Service 2]
[Service 3]
[Time Period]
$ [Amount]
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
1. EXPIRATION OF PROPOSAL.
The services offered in this proposal shall be available at the abovementioned prices until [Proposal Expiration Date]. After this expiration date, please contact [Copywriting Company Name] for an updated proposal.
2. RELATIONSHIP OF PARTIES.
Both parties declare that they shall have no other relationship between them, except as described in this proposal and any subsequent contract, until the completion of this project.
3. CONFIDENTIALITY.
During this association, [Copywriting Company Name] and [Client Name] may exchange certain confidential information with each other. The Parties undertake to promise that they will keep such information confidential during and after the completion of this association. This provision shall apply to the staff and other team members of [Copywriting Company Name] and [Client Name] as well.
4. PAYMENT.
5. TERM AND TERMINATION.
(a) Either party may terminate the proposal by providing a [Termination Notice Period] day(s)’ prior written notice to the other party.
(b) [Client Name] shall pay [Copywriting Company Name] for all work completed and delivered up to the effective date of termination, even if the proposal is terminated before full completion.
6. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY.
Upon full payment, the Client shall receive a non-exclusive, perpetual license to use the delivered content for its intended business purposes. [Copywriting Company Name] retains ownership of all underlying intellectual property and working drafts unless otherwise agreed in writing.
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
If you wish to avail of our copywriting services, please provide your signature below.
[Client Name]
[Copywriting Company Name]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date: