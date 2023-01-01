Brand proposal templates

Create the perfect document every time with our brand templates tailored to meet the unique needs of your business. Choose from our collection of templates and create your document with ease!
All Templates
Consulting
Photography
Labor and Employment
Market Research
Banking and Finance
SaaS
Product Marketing
Services
Videography
Digital Marketing
Software
Coffee Shop Business
Construction
Artist
Roofing
Compensation Planning
E-commerce
Property Management
Employee Relations
Sports Event
Partnership
Accounting
Lease Management
Brand
Electrician Services
Graphic Design
Purchase and Sales
Logistics
Audit
Wedding
Catering
Technology
Building and Equipment
Music
Agency
Flooring
Pet Business
Corporate and Commercial
Bakery Business
Rental
Radio and TV Advertising
Credit
Laundry
Financial Planning
HVAC
Cleaning
Publishing
Hardware Services
Cybersecurity
Plumbing
Startup
Interior Design
Installations
Website and App Services
Painting
Salon Business
Restaurant
Investment
Social Media
Pest Control
Grants
Architecture
Event Sponsorship
Security Services
DJ Services
Gardening
Recruitment
Travel
Vendor Management
An image of a sample advertising proposal template detailing marketing strategies, target audience, campaign goals, budget allocation, and expected ROI to secure client agreements effectively. Use the sample to create and download your proposal in .pdf.

Advertising Proposal

Use an advertising proposal to showcase your marketing strategy, target audience, campaign objectives, and budget breakdown. Clearly outline expected ROI to persuade clients and secure advertising deals.

Preview of a branding proposal template outlining brand strategy, design concepts, and marketing plans to communicate creative vision and business goals to clients. Use the template to create and download your proposal now!

Branding Proposal

Present your branding ideas effectively with a branding proposal. Detail your brand strategy, design approach, and marketing plan to help the client achieve their business goals.

A preview of a copywriting proposal template detailing content strategy, deliverables, timelines, and pricing to secure client agreements for professional writing services. Use the template to create your proposal and download it as a .pdf.

Copywriting Proposal

Gain the client’s confidence and outline the project scope with a clear copywriting proposal. Detail content objectives, deliverables, timelines, and pricing to establish expectations and secure agreements for your writing services.

An image of an event marketing proposal template outlining strategies, goals, target audience, and promotional plans to help businesses execute successful marketing campaigns for events. Use the template to create and download your proposal now!

Event Marketing Proposal

Use an event marketing proposal to clearly define your event strategies, goals, target audience, and promotional tactics. Simplify your event planning process and attract potential clients.

Image of a Facebook marketing proposal template showcasing campaign goals, target audience insights, content strategy, budget plans, and performance tracking for effective social media advertising. Use this template to create and download your proposal now!

Facebook Marketing Proposal

Define your social media advertising effectively with a Facebook marketing proposal. Outline campaign goals, target audience, content strategy, budget, and performance metrics to secure client approval.

A freelance writing proposal template preview outlining a freelancer's writing styles, past projects, deadlines, and pricing to secure new writing projects professionally. Use the template to create and download your proposal now!

Freelance Writing Proposal

Showcase your professional writing skills and gain a client's trust with a freelance writing proposal. Clearly mention your past projects, timelines, and rates to secure new writing gigs.

Image of the marketing proposal sample form outlining campaign goals, strategies, and execution plans. Use this form to create and download your marketing proposal in .pdf.

Marketing Proposal

Demonstrate your marketing strategy and campaign ideas with a marketing proposal. Explain your business objectives and potential outcomes of your marketing campaign.

A preview of a public relations proposal sample outlining PR strategies, media outreach plans, and pricing to help clients enhance brand visibility and market reach. Use the sample to create and download your proposal with ease!

Public Relations Proposal

Create and describe impactful PR and marketing strategies with a public relations proposal. Specify your press and media outreach program, terms, and payment to boost your client’s market presence.

An image of a radio advertising proposal template outlining campaign strategy, ad content, airtime schedule, and pricing for broadcasting audio advertisements effectively. Use this template to create your proposal now!

Radio Advertising Proposal

Use a radio advertising proposal to define the advertising campaign, including its air time, content, and pricing. Explain your plan for effectively broadcasting the message.

Image of a social media marketing proposal template featuring campaign strategies, content plans, timelines, and pricing to pitch online marketing services. Use the template to create your document and download your proposal as a .pdf file.

Social Media Marketing Proposal

State marketing strategies, online campaign ideas, costs, and service terms with a social media marketing proposal. Explain how you plan to help potential clients achieve their business goals.

Speaking engagement proposal template outlining service terms, speaker experience, audience engagement strategies, and fees to effectively present the value of hiring a professional speaker.

Speaking Engagement Proposal

Mention the benefits of hiring a professional speaker with a speaking engagement proposal. Draft detailed service terms, audience engagement strategies, speaker’s experience, and fees for speaking gigs.

A video proposal template image showcasing creative vision, production schedule, and budget breakdown to pitch video projects professionally. Use the template to create and download your proposal now!

Video Proposal

Use a video proposal to professionally outline your creative concept, budget, and production timeline. Clearly communicate your vision and secure new projects with ease.

Browse other categories

Agreements

Agreements

Bills of Sale

Bills of Sale

Business Plans

Business Plans

Business Policies

Business Policies

Contracts

Contracts

Forms

Forms

Invoices

Invoices

Letters

Letters

Notices

Notices

Promissory Notes

Promissory Notes

Proposals

Proposals

Quotes

Quotes

Receipts

Receipts

Term Sheets

Term Sheets

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