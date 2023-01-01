Cleaning proposal templates

Define your cleaning business arrangements with our cleaning service templates. Showcase high standards of cleaning service and business conduct. Choose a template and create your document with ease!
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A cleaning service proposal template image detailing cleaning tasks, service schedules, and pricing to establish clear expectations between the cleaning service provider and the client. Use this template to create and download your document as a .pdf file.

Cleaning Service Proposal

From cleaning to waxing to waste removal, detail your services, schedules, and pricing plans with a cleaning service proposal. Facilitate a smooth working relationship between the client and service provider.

A house cleaning proposal template preview outlining cleaning services, pricing, schedules, and terms to present house cleaning solutions professionally. Use the template to create and download your proposal now!

House Cleaning Proposal

Whether providing cleaning services for special events or regular upkeep of the house, draft clear terms, charges, and schedules with a house cleaning proposal.

A janitorial services proposal form detailing cleaning tasks, service schedules, pricing, and quality standards to help service providers professionally pitch facility upkeep services to potential clients. Use the form to create your proposal and download it as a .pdf file.

Janitorial Services Proposal

Present a clear and professional janitorial services proposal to outline cleaning scope, service schedules, pricing, and quality standards. Define responsibilities and expectations to secure contracts and ensure consistent facility maintenance.

Preview of an office cleaning proposal template detailing service packages, cleaning schedules, hourly rates, and payment terms for commercial workspace maintenance. Use the template to create your proposal now!

Office Cleaning Proposal

Provide your customers with a detailed overview of your office cleaning services, schedules, and payment terms through an office cleaning proposal. Explain cleaning service packages and hourly rates.

A preview of a window cleaning proposal form detailing professional cleaning services, pricing, schedules, and terms to maintain spotless and clear windows for residential or commercial properties. Use the form to create and download your proposal as a .pdf for future use.

Window Cleaning Proposal

Use a window cleaning proposal to highlight your professional window cleaning services. Explain how you plan to keep the windows of the premises spic and span, along with the pricing and timeline.

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