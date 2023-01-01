Cleaning proposal templates
Cleaning Service Proposal
From cleaning to waxing to waste removal, detail your services, schedules, and pricing plans with a cleaning service proposal. Facilitate a smooth working relationship between the client and service provider.
House Cleaning Proposal
Whether providing cleaning services for special events or regular upkeep of the house, draft clear terms, charges, and schedules with a house cleaning proposal.
Janitorial Services Proposal
Present a clear and professional janitorial services proposal to outline cleaning scope, service schedules, pricing, and quality standards. Define responsibilities and expectations to secure contracts and ensure consistent facility maintenance.
Office Cleaning Proposal
Provide your customers with a detailed overview of your office cleaning services, schedules, and payment terms through an office cleaning proposal. Explain cleaning service packages and hourly rates.
Window Cleaning Proposal
Use a window cleaning proposal to highlight your professional window cleaning services. Explain how you plan to keep the windows of the premises spic and span, along with the pricing and timeline.