Publishing proposal templates
Templates to help authors and publishers establish clear terms and expectations of the ownership and distribution of published material. Choose a template and create your document with ease!
All Templates
Consulting
Photography
Labor and Employment
Market Research
Banking and Finance
SaaS
Product Marketing
Services
Videography
Digital Marketing
Software
Coffee Shop Business
Construction
Artist
Roofing
Compensation Planning
E-commerce
Property Management
Employee Relations
Sports Event
Partnership
Accounting
Lease Management
Brand
Electrician Services
Graphic Design
Purchase and Sales
Logistics
Audit
Wedding
Catering
Technology
Building and Equipment
Music
Agency
Flooring
Pet Business
Corporate and Commercial
Bakery Business
Rental
Radio and TV Advertising
Credit
Laundry
Financial Planning
HVAC
Cleaning
Publishing
Hardware Services
Cybersecurity
Plumbing
Startup
Interior Design
Installations
Website and App Services
Painting
Salon Business
Restaurant
Investment
Social Media
Pest Control
Grants
Architecture
Event Sponsorship
Security Services
DJ Services
Gardening
Recruitment
Travel
Vendor Management
Book Proposal
Build a convincing pitch to the publishers and agents with a compelling book proposal. Describe your book's concept, market analysis, sample chapters, and other crucial details.
Freelance Writing Proposal
Showcase your professional writing skills and gain a client's trust with a freelance writing proposal. Clearly mention your past projects, timelines, and rates to secure new writing gigs.
Thesis Proposal
Demonstrate the significance of your research with a thesis proposal. Define your research questions, objectives, and methodologies to secure approval and guide your academic journey successfully.
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