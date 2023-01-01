Quote templates

Business quotes provide a comprehensive list of the products or services being offered, along with their prices. Explore our vast collection of professional quote templates. Present structured and clear information to potential customers. Create and download your quotes now!
All Templates
Photography
Market Research
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Software
Construction
Artist
Roofing
E-commerce
Property Management
Sports Event
Accounting
Lease Management
Brand
Electrician Services
Graphic Design
Purchase and Sales
Logistics
Wedding
Catering
Technology
Building and Equipment
Music
Agency
Flooring
Bakery Business
Radio and TV Advertising
Laundry
Financial Planning
HVAC
Cleaning
Hardware Services
Plumbing
Startup
Interior Design
Installations
Website and App Services
Painting
Restaurant
Social Media
Pest Control
Architecture
Event Sponsorship
Security Services
Gardening
Vendor Management
Image of an accounting services quote sample detailing pricing and scope for bookkeeping, tax preparation, payroll, and financial advisory services. Use the sample to create your quote and download it as a .pdf.

Accounting Services Quote

Use an accounting services quote to present your deliverables, such as bookkeeping, tax preparation, payroll, and advisory services, to potential clients.

A preview of the building quote template outlining construction project costs, including labor, materials, scope, and timelines. Use the template to create and download your quote now!

Building Quote

Provide clarity to your clients on the costs for their construction projects with a building quote. Specify the scope of work, timelines, labor, material, and costs for smooth company-client relations.

An image of a catering quote template detailing menu selections and pricing, to help caterers present clear proposals to clients. Use the template to create your quote now!

Catering Quote

Streamline your event planning with a detailed catering quote. Outline menu options, pricing, guest count, and special requests. Build a seamless dining experience for every occasion.

A preview of a construction quote template displaying cost estimates, labor charges, and material breakdowns to help contractors present clear quotes to clients. Use this template to create and download your quote now!

Construction Quote

Create detailed cost estimates and outline project specifications with a construction quote. Ensure transparency, manage client expectations, and streamline your construction project planning efficiently.

Preview of contractor quote sample for detailing contractor service costs, required materials, labor estimates, and project timelines. Use this sample to create your documents and download your quotes now!

Contractor Quote

Use a contractor quote to provide information on pricing, required materials, labor requirements, and estimated completion time. Ensure transparency in your contractor-client interactions.

Preview of an event management quote template outlining detailed service offerings and cost estimates to help event planners present transparent price breakups to clients. Use the template to create and download your quote with ease!

Event Management Quote

Create a detailed event management quote to plan your client’s occasion with clarity and confidence. Outline services, costs, and timelines to provide clients with accurate estimates.

Image of a sample fashion show sponsorship quote showcasing sponsorship packages, benefits, and pricing to help secure event funding and attract brand partners for the fashion show. Use the sample to create and download your quote now!

Fashion Show Sponsorship Quote

Attract potential sponsors for your fashion show with a fashion show sponsorship quote. Clearly outline sponsorship packages, benefits, and costs to secure essential funding and support for your event.

Image of a freelance quote sample showing pricing details, deliverables, and timelines designed to help freelancers present transparent cost estimates to clients. Use the sample to create your quote and download it as a .pdf.

Freelance Quote

Provide clear pricing and service details with a freelance quote. Define project scope, deliverables, and timelines to set the right expectations with clients.

A gardening quote template image outlining gardening services, materials needed, and cost estimates for gardening projects. Use the template to create and download your quote with ease!

Gardening Quote

Use a gardening quote to provide clients with a detailed estimate of their gardening project. Outline gardening services, material requirements, and the total cost of executing the project.

An image of a sample graphic design quote displaying design service details, estimated costs, and terms to help clients understand pricing before committing to work together. Use this sample to create and download your quote now!

Graphic Design Quote

Give accurate cost estimates for your design and printing services with a graphic design quote. Provide clarity to your clients and help them make an informed decision.

Image of an insurance quote form displaying policy options, coverage details, premium rates, and terms to help clients compare plans and make informed decisions. Use the form to create your quote and download it in a .pdf format.

Insurance Quote

Simplify the insurance shopping process with an insurance quote. Compare coverage options, premiums, and terms with ease. Empower your clients to make informed decisions.

Preview of a job quote sample showing detailed scope, cost estimates, and service terms to provide clients with a professional work proposal. Use this sample form to create your quote and download it with ease!

Job Quote

Provide project scope, terms, and transparent cost estimates with a job quote. Present your service offerings in a professional manner.

Sample preview of landscaping quote to provide detailed cost estimates for landscaping services, including labor, materials, and equipment. Use this sample to create your quote now!

Landscaping Quote

Use a landscaping quote to provide the cost breakdown for different landscaping services, including machinery, material, and labor. Build transparent communication with clients and foster trust in your business.

An image of a lawn service quote sample detailing lawn care offerings, pricing, and service terms to provide clients with clear and transparent cost estimates. Use the sample to create your quote and download it as a .pdf.

Lawn Service Quote

Provide accurate and precise pricing details for lawn care services with a lawn service quote. Clearly outline services, costs, and terms for potential clients.

Preview of a logo design quote form showcasing design services, costs, revision pay terms, and timelines to help designers set clear expectations with clients. Use the quote to create and download your form as a .pdf.

Logo Design Quote

Efficiently communicate project scope, design revisions, timelines, and payment terms with a logo design quote. Ensure transparency and align expectations between designers and clients.

A preview of a market research quote template detailing project scope, research methods, timelines, and pricing to help agencies provide professional budgeting information to clients. Use the template to create and download your quote easily.

Market Research Quote

Ensure accurate budgeting for your research initiatives with a market research quote. Specify the scope of work, timelines, methodology, and pay terms to align expectations with clients.

An image of a painting quote template for providing detailed cost estimates for painting projects, including materials, labor, and job specifications. Use this template to create your quote and download the .pdf file.

Painting Quote

Provide clients with clear, detailed painting service estimates with a painting quote. Outline job details, materials, and costs to ensure transparent pricing and project planning.

A photography quote template image displaying service packages, shoot details, pricing structure, and terms to clarify expectations between the photographer and the client. Use the template to create and download your quote with ease!

Photography Quote

Capture the essence of your project with a well-crafted photography quote. Outline the scope, pricing, and terms of your photography services to ensure clear expectations and a successful shoot.

Sample image of a price quote template detailing product or service costs, terms, and conditions. Use this template to generate clear estimates and download your quote in .pdf format now!

Price Quote

Provide cost estimates and detailed terms and conditions for your products and services with a price quote. Ensure transparency and professionalism for every project.

Image of a radio advertising quote form detailing airtime costs, ad durations, and campaign specifics to provide pricing for radio broadcast services. Use the form to create your quote and download it as a .pdf.

Radio Advertising Quote

Use a radio advertising quote to effectively provide a cost breakdown for promoting your client's brand through radio. Specify ad rates, broadcast times, and campaign details to ensure clear communication.

Preview of a real estate development quote template showcasing detailed project scope, estimated costs, and construction timelines for property development projects. Use the template to create and download your quote with ease!

Real Estate Development Quote

Create precise cost estimates for your real estate projects with a real estate development quote. Outline project scope, pricing, and timelines to ensure clear and professional communication.

A roofing quote form image detailing material specifications, labor costs, and completion timelines for roofing projects. Use the form to create your form and download it as a .pdf.

Roofing Quote

Give accurate cost estimates for your roofing projects with a professional roofing quote. Outline materials costs, labor, and timelines clearly to ensure transparency and build client trust.

Shown is a sales quote template image that displays product specifications, a pricing breakdown, and sales terms to simplify the sales process. Use the template to create your quote with ease!

Sales Quote

Build trust and accelerate deal closures with a sales quote. Clearly outline product details, pricing, and terms to help customers make informed purchasing decisions.

Image of a screen printing quote template displaying item quantities, design specifications, and pricing to ensure clear expectations for custom printing services. Use the template to create your template with ease!

Screen Printing Quote

Use a screen printing quote to provide detailed pricing for screen printing services. Specify quantities and design details to align expectations between the printing service provider and the client.

A preview of a service quote sample detailing costs, project scope, and timelines for transparent communication between service providers and clients. Use this sample form to create your quote and download your document now!

Service Quote

Clearly outline costs, timeline, and scope of work with a service quote. Enhance transparency between a service provider and a client for a seamless working relationship.

Preview of a software quote sample designed to clearly present pricing details, software features, and support options for potential clients to facilitate informed purchasing decisions. Use the sample to create your quote and download it as a .pdf.

Software Quote

Present clear and detailed software quotes to potential clients. Outline pricing, software features, and support options to help clients make informed decisions.

A website maintenance quote template preview outlining service scope, pricing, update schedules, and support terms for clear website management agreements. Use the template to create your quote with ease!

Website Maintenance Quote

Specify your client's website's upkeep cost with a website maintenance quote. Outline scope, pricing, update schedules, and support terms to establish a smooth ongoing website management.

An image of a website quote sample form outlining web design services, development costs, and delivery timelines to help freelancers and agencies present clear pricing to clients. Use this form to create and download your quote with ease!

Website Quote

Create detailed and transparent pricing for your site development project with a website quote. Clearly outline services, costs, and timelines to ensure a smooth client agreement.

Wedding planning quote template image highlighting event deliverables, service packages, logistics, and pricing to provide clients with a clear, detailed estimate for their special day. Use the template to create and download your quote with ease!

Wedding Planning Quote

Clearly specify event deliverables, material procurement, logistic management, and customized packages with a wedding planning quote. Ensure transparent expectations and a memorable celebration.

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