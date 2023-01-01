Services
Quantity
Amount
Washing, glazing, scraping, and sanding
[Quantity Needed]
$[Service Rate]
Priming of wood and metal surfaces
[Quantity Needed]
$[Service Rate]
Painting and finishing coats
[Quantity Needed]
$[Service Rate]
[Additional Services]
[Quantity Needed]
$[Service Rate]
Total (Inclusive of all taxes)
[Total Quantity]
$[Grand Total]
Painting Quote Template
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