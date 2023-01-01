- Quote Number: [Quote Number]
- Quote Creation Date: [Quote Creation Date]
- Quote Prepared By: [Quote Preparer Name]
- Quote Expiration Date: [Quote Expiration Date]
- Quote Effective Date: [Quote Effective Date]
- Company Name: [Service Provider Company Name]
- Company Address: [Service Provider Company Address]
- Company Contact Number: [Service Provider Company Contact Number]
- Company Email ID: [Service Provider Company Email Address]
- Client Name: [Client Name]
- Client Address: [Client Address]
- Client Contact Number: [Client Contact Number]
- Client Email ID: [Client Email Address]
- New lawn installation and lawn maintenance
- Irrigation and sprinkler system
- Plantations, plant care, and maintenance
- Pest control
- Soil and disease analysis
- Yard lighting
- Mowing, weeding, and fertilization
- Reclamation
- [Additional Gardening Services]
Services
Service Needed?
Cost
Initial Consultation
[Yes/No]
$[Amount]
Concept Designs, Scope of Work, and Consent
[Yes/No]
$[Amount]
Site Preparation
[Yes/No]
$[Amount]
Planting and Installation
[Yes/No]
$[Amount]
Ongoing Landscape Maintenance
[Yes/No]
$[Amount]
Irrigation Systems
[Yes/No]
$[Amount]
Pest Control
[Yes/No]
$[Amount]
Soil Analysis and Reclamation
[Yes/No]
$[Amount]
Exquisite Plantations and Maintenance
[Yes/No]
$[Amount]
Exotic Lighting
[Yes/No]
$[Amount]
Hardscaping
[Yes/No]
$[Amount]
Equipment
[Yes/No]
$[Amount]
TOTAL (Inclusive of all taxes): $[Amount]
Milestone/Phase
Payment Due (% or Amount)
Due Date/Event
Initial Deposit
[Initial Deposit % or Amount]
Upon signing the agreement
Mid-Project Review
[Mid-Project % or Amount]
At the agreed project midpoint
Project Completion
[Completion % or Amount]
Upon final inspection and approval
Gardening Quote Template
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