Service Description
Quantity/Hours
Unit Price
Total Price
Initial Consultation
[Consultation Hours]
$[Consultation Rate]
$[Consultation Total]
Logo Design
[Logo Quantity]
$[Logo Unit Price]
$[Logo Total]
Branding Package
[Branding Hours]
$[Branding Rate]
$[Branding Total]
Marketing Collateral Design
[Collateral Quantity]
$[Collateral Unit Price]
$[Collateral Total]
Social Media Graphics
[Social Media Posts]
$[Social Media Unit Price]
$[Social Media Total]
Website Graphics & Banners
[Website Graphics]
$[Website Unit Price]
$[Website Total]
Revisions
[Revision Hours]
$[Revision Rate]
$[Revision Total]
Project Management Fee
[Management Fee]
$[Management Rate]
$[Management Total]
Total Project Cost: $[Total Cost]
Graphic Design Quote Template
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