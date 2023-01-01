Corporate and commercial proposal templates

Our corporate and commercial templates help you manage day-to-day business operations, including vendor management, sales, and business partnerships. Choose a template and create your document with ease!
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Vendor Management
Preview of a professional bid proposal template displaying the breakdown of project scope, cost estimates, and timelines designed to help businesses secure new contracts. Use this template to draft and download a proposal in .pdf.

Bid Proposal

Use a bid proposal to present your services, costs, and timelines to potential clients. Increase your chances of winning bids and securing new projects.

An image of a detailed budget proposal template outlining project expenses, funding needs, and financial objectives. Use the template to create your proposal and download the .pdf to send to stakeholders.

Budget Proposal

Use a budget proposal to plan and present your project's financial needs. Outline expenses, funding requirements, and financial goals to convince stakeholders and secure funding.

Preview of a business partnership proposal sample specifying partnership goals, roles, investment commitments, profit-sharing arrangements, and operational responsibilities for collaborative ventures. Use the sample to create and download your proposal as a .pdf file.

Business Partnership Proposal

Form new business collaborations with a well-structured business partnership proposal. Outline partnership objectives, roles, investment details, profit-sharing terms, and operational responsibilities.

A preview of a professional business proposal template sample outlining goals, strategies, and financial plans to help pitch ideas to clients and investors. Use the template to create your proposal now!

Business Proposal

Communicate your business ideas effectively with a business proposal. Clearly lay out your goals, strategies, and financial plans to attract potential investors and clients.

An image of a commercial proposal template detailing business offerings, service descriptions, pricing structures, and contractual terms to persuade clients and close profitable deals. Use the template to create and download your proposal now!

Commercial Proposal

Present your business offerings effectively with a commercial proposal. Clearly outline your services, pricing, and terms to persuade potential clients and secure profitable deals.

Preview of a financial funding proposal form outlining project objectives, funding requirements, and repayment plans to help secure investment for a business or project. Use the form to create your form and download it as a .pdf.

Financial Funding Proposal

Secure the necessary funding for your project or business with a financial funding proposal. Present your objectives, financial needs, repayment plans, and expected returns to attract potential investors.

A preview of an investment proposal template for presenting business goals, strategies, scope, and budget to attract investors and secure funding for projects or ventures. Create your document and download your proposal as a .pdf with ease!

Investment Proposal

Attract investors to fund your business or project with an investment proposal. Define goals, scope of work, strategies, and budget requirements clearly to ensure the initiative's successful implementation.

Browse other categories

Agreements

Agreements

Bills of Sale

Bills of Sale

Business Plans

Business Plans

Business Policies

Business Policies

Contracts

Contracts

Forms

Forms

Invoices

Invoices

Letters

Letters

Notices

Notices

Promissory Notes

Promissory Notes

Proposals

Proposals

Quotes

Quotes

Receipts

Receipts

Term Sheets

Term Sheets

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