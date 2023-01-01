Stage Name
Description
Timeline
Project Briefing
Understanding your goals, brand voice, audience, and deliverable requirements; reviewing references or guidelines
[Briefing Duration]
Research and Outline
Conducting topic research, competitor review, SEO alignment (if applicable), and preparing a content outline for approval
[Research Duration]
Content Creation
Writing the full draft based on your approved direction and incorporating brand tone and messaging
[Writing Duration]
Revisions and Refinement
Incorporating your feedback and polishing for clarity, tone, SEO, flow, and accuracy
[Revision Duration]
Final Delivery
Submitting the finalized content in the agreed format (Doc, PDF, CMS upload, etc.)
[Delivery Duration]
Optional Add-ons
Distribution support, posting assistance, content repurposing, or analytics review
[Other Process Durations]
Freelance Writing Proposal Template
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