SEO Proposal
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PREPARED FOR
[Client Company Name]
PREPARED BY
[Service Provider Name]
SEO Proposal
INTRODUCTION.
In today’s digital-first marketplace, visibility on search engines directly impacts a company’s ability to attract qualified leads and drive sustainable growth. Even the strongest products and services can remain undiscovered if a website fails to rank for relevant search queries.
Search Engine Optimization (SEO) enables businesses to improve their online presence, attract high-intent traffic, and convert visitors into customers. This proposal outlines a strategic SEO approach designed to increase search visibility, strengthen organic performance, and support the Company’s long-term marketing objectives.
ABOUT [SERVICE PROVIDER NAME].
[Service Provider Name] helps businesses strengthen their online presence by improving search visibility, content relevance, and overall website performance. Our SEO approach focuses on aligning keyword strategy, technical optimization, and content quality to attract qualified organic traffic and support long-term growth.
We conduct thorough website evaluations and implement data-driven improvements to enhance discoverability for high-intent search terms, improve the user experience, and deliver measurable improvements in search performance.
OUR TEAM.
Our team comprises experienced SEO strategists, analysts, and content specialists dedicated to driving measurable growth through data-driven search optimization and performance marketing.
[Team Member 1 Name]
[Team Member 1 Profile]
[Team Member 2 Name]
[Team Member 2 Profile]
[Team Member 3 Name]
[Team Member 3 Profile]
WHY CHOOSE US?
Our SEO strategies are designed to support your business objectives while adhering to search engine best practices. Through a sustainable, data-driven approach, we help your organization:
- Increase online visibility without compromising compliance with major search engine guidelines.
- Attract high-intent website visitors who are actively searching for your products or services.
- Convert qualified traffic into prospective customers by improving relevance and the user experience.
SCOPE OF OUR SEO SERVICES.
[Service Provider Name] will deliver the following services as part of a customized SEO program designed to improve organic visibility, website performance, and conversion outcomes for [Client Company Name].
1. SEO AUDIT AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS.
We conduct a comprehensive review of your website’s current SEO performance, including technical health, on-page optimization, content quality, and keyword positioning. This assessment also includes a high-level analysis of competitor performance to identify gaps and opportunities for improvement.
2. SEO STRATEGY AND CAMPAIGN EXECUTION.
Based on audit findings, we develop and implement a structured SEO strategy focused on improving search visibility and driving relevant traffic. This includes keyword targeting, on-page optimization, content recommendations, and technical enhancements aligned with search engine best practices.
3. OPTIMIZATION FOR TRAFFIC QUALITY AND CONVERSIONS.
Our approach emphasizes not just traffic growth, but attracting the right audience. We optimize content structure, user experience, and on-page elements to improve engagement and support conversion goals over time.
4. PERFORMANCE MONITORING AND REPORTING.
We provide regular performance reports that outline key SEO metrics, including rankings, traffic trends, and website health. These insights help track progress, identify issues, and guide ongoing optimization efforts.
5. SOCIAL MEDIA OPTIMIZATION SUPPORT.
We offer guidance on optimizing content for social platforms to support brand visibility and complement organic search efforts. This includes recommendations for content distribution and audience engagement across relevant channels.
6. SEO CONSULTATION AND KNOWLEDGE TRANSFER.
Upon request, we provide SEO consulting sessions via online meetings, phone calls, or on-site discussions to help your team understand SEO best practices and maintain internal momentum.
7. ONGOING ADVISORY SUPPORT.
We provide ongoing recommendations related to website content, structure, and quality to support sustained SEO performance and long-term growth.
8. [ADDITIONAL SEO SERVICE NAME] .
[Additional SEO Service Description]
PROJECT TIMELINES.
The estimated duration of the SEO engagement is [Project Duration]. During this period, we will execute the agreed-upon SEO activities in a structured, phased approach to improve website visibility, search performance, and organic traffic. Below is an estimated timeline outlining key phases of the project:
COSTING.
We believe in clear, upfront pricing with no hidden fees. The following breakdown outlines the investment required for each phase of your SEO strategy, from the initial audit to strategy implementation.
Service
Hourly Rate
Estimated Hours
Total Cost
Website Audit
$[Amount]
[Hours]
$[Estimated Cost]
Keyword Research
$[Amount]
[Hours]
$[Estimated Cost]
Competitors Research
$[Amount]
[Hours]
$[Estimated Cost]
Content Optimization
$[Amount]
[Hours]
$[Estimated Cost]
Link Building Campaign
$[Amount]
[Hours]
$[Estimated Cost]
Content Strategy
$[Amount]
[Hours]
$[Estimated Cost]
Technical Optimization
$[Amount]
[Hours]
$[Estimated Cost]
[Other Services]
$[Amount]
[Hours]
$[Estimated Cost]
Total Estimated Cost: $[Total Estimated Cost]
PAST PROJECTS.
We have successfully planned and executed SEO strategies across diverse industries, driven by a strong focus on measurable performance, technical excellence, and long-term growth.
Below are examples of our past SEO projects:
1. [PAST PROJECT 1 NAME].
(a) Client Name: [Past Project Client 1 Name]
(b) Project Overview: [Past Project 1 Overview]
(c) Case Study Link: [Case Study URL for Past Project 1]
2. [PAST PROJECT 2 NAME].
(a) Client Name: [Past Project Client 2 Name]
(b) Project Overview: [Past Project 2 Overview]
(c) Case Study Link: [Case Study URL for Past Project 2]
3. [PAST PROJECT 3 NAME].
(a) Client Name: [Past Project Client 3 Name]
(b) Project Overview: [Past Project 3 Overview]
(c) Case Study Link: [Case Study URL for Past Project 3]
CLIENT TESTIMONIALS.
[Client 1 Name]
[Client 1 Testimonial]
[Client 2 Name]
[Client 2 Testimonial]
[Client 3 Name]
[Client 3 Testimonial]
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
The following terms and conditions outline the rights, responsibilities, and obligations of both Parties under this Proposal.
1. PAYMENT.
All payments shall be made in USD via [Mode of Payment]. An initial payment of [Initial Payment_Amount] is required to commence the project.
The remaining fees shall be invoiced in accordance with the agreed pricing structure and payment schedule. The client shall make payment within [Payment Due in Days] day(s) from the date of each invoice. Failure to make timely payments may result in a suspension of services until outstanding amounts are settled.
2. WARRANTY.
The Service Provider warrants that the services will be performed in a professional and workmanlike manner, consistent with generally accepted industry standards. All work will be carried out in good faith and in accordance with the terms of this proposal and any subsequent agreement between the parties.
3. ACCESS AND COOPERATION.
Upon acceptance of this proposal, the client agrees to provide the service provider with reasonable access to systems, platforms, and information necessary to perform the services. This may include access to relevant websites, content management systems, analytics tools, official email accounts, and coordination with third-party vendors such as content teams, web developers, or designers.
The specific access requirements will be detailed in the subsequent agreement. Such access is intended solely to support the efficient execution of the project and the delivery of agreed services.
4. CONFIDENTIALITY.
The service provider agrees to treat all information, data, and materials accessed or shared during the engagement as confidential. This includes, but is not limited to, website analytics, internal processes, business strategies, and proprietary content. Such information shall not be disclosed to any third party without prior written consent from the client, except as necessary to perform the services outlined in this proposal.
5. RENEWAL OF CONTRACT.
SEO services are typically ongoing in nature. Upon completion of the initial term, the parties may mutually agree to renew or extend the services for an additional term, subject to agreed scope, pricing, and timelines. Any renewal shall be documented in writing and approved by both parties.
6. SEO PERFORMANCE DISCLAIMER.
While the service provider will implement industry best practices to improve search visibility, organic traffic, and overall website performance, no specific rankings, traffic levels, or conversion outcomes can be guaranteed. SEO results are influenced by multiple factors beyond the service provider’s reasonable control, including but not limited to changes in search engine algorithms, evolving use of artificial intelligence in search results (such as AI-generated summaries and zero-click experiences), competitors’ SEO strategies, market conditions, and the client’s timely implementation of recommendations.
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
If you'd like to select our services, please provide your signature below:
[Client Company Name]
[Service Provider Name]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date: