Browse templates

Cleaning Service Proposal Template

From cleaning to waxing to waste removal, detail your services, schedules, and pricing plans with a cleaning service proposal. Facilitate a smooth working relationship between the client and service provider.
Start creating at $59/document or $99/year for unlimited documents
Fill your responses and complete your document
Personalize with a rich editor
eSign document easily and securely

Related subcategories

Cleaning Services

Related templates

House Cleaning Proposal

House Cleaning Proposal

Whether providing cleaning services for special events or regular upkeep of the house, draft clear terms, charges, and schedules with a house cleaning proposal.

Janitorial Services Proposal

Janitorial Services Proposal

Present a clear and professional janitorial services proposal to outline cleaning scope, service schedules, pricing, and quality standards. Define responsibilities and expectations to secure contracts and ensure consistent facility maintenance.

Laundry Services Proposal

Laundry Services Proposal

From washing and dry cleaning to ironing and folding, provide a clear picture of your services with a laundry services proposal. Outline terms, pricing, pickup, and delivery schedules clearly.

Office Cleaning Proposal

Office Cleaning Proposal

Provide your customers with a detailed overview of your office cleaning services, schedules, and payment terms through an office cleaning proposal. Explain cleaning service packages and hourly rates.

Pest Control Proposal

Pest Control Proposal

Use a pest control proposal to address pest issues and provide long-term solutions to your client. Outline treatment methods, preventative measures, and pricing details.

Window Cleaning Proposal

Window Cleaning Proposal

Use a window cleaning proposal to highlight your professional window cleaning services. Explain how you plan to keep the windows of the premises spic and span, along with the pricing and timeline.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.