Cleaning Service Proposal Template

Payment for recurring services can be made via

[Mode of Payment]

upon receipt of the Service Provider's invoice. The

[Client Name]

understands that additional fees may be assessed for late payments. If payment is not made after

[Payment Due in Days]

day(s) from the invoice date, the account will be passed to our collections agency, and a

[Late Payment Fee Percentage]

charge will be added to the debt, in addition to the initial invoice amount. The Client shall agree to pay this sum as part of this deal, reflecting

[Service Provider Name]