Steps
Process
Description
Estimated Duration
1.
Investigate
We will inspect your home from top to bottom, inside out, for current or potential pest problems.
[Time Frame]
2
Protect
We will treat the perimeter of your structure with the appropriate materials, remove all accessible spider webs and wasp nests, and use the safest methods available.
[Time Frame]
3
Fortify
We will do everything possible to keep insects out by sealing, caulking, plugging, and securing the gaps and cracks.
[Time Frame]
4
Regular Check
We will treat the interior of your home and install pest monitors in critical areas, such as kitchens, bathrooms, utility rooms, and garages.
[Time Frame]
5
Report
We will always provide a detailed report of services rendered and recommendations to help keep your home free of pests.
[Time Frame]
6
Follow Up
We will stay in touch between our regularly scheduled visits and respond to any immediate needs.
[Time Frame]
Pest Control Proposal Template
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