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HVAC Services Business Proposal
PREPARED FOR
[Client Name]
PREPARED BY
[Company Name]
HVAC Services Business Proposal
ABOUT US.
1. EXPERIENCE.
Since our inception, [Company Name] has specialized in both residential and commercial HVAC installation, repair, and preventive maintenance. Our technicians bring hands-on expertise across a wide range of heating and cooling systems, ensuring every project is assessed, designed, and executed to meet local codes, manufacturer standards, and real-world usage needs.
When you partner with us, your system is evaluated by an experienced HVAC team focused on long-term reliability, efficiency, and comfort.
2. INTEGRITY.
Every HVAC project comes with its own technical and environmental challenges. We approach each job with careful planning, transparent communication, and attention to detail. From system sizing to final calibration, we prioritize quality workmanship, honest recommendations, and cost-effective solutions. Our goal is simple: deliver results we would confidently install in our own homes or facilities.
3. RELATIONSHIPS.
At [Company Name], long-term client relationships drive our growth. We believe dependable service, timely support, and clear accountability are just as important as technical skill. Many of our projects come from repeat clients and referrals, reflecting our commitment to customer-first service and consistent performance.
OUR SERVICES AND PACKAGES.
We provide professionally installed, high-efficiency HVAC systems supported by scheduled maintenance and responsive repair services. Our installations follow manufacturer specifications and industry best practices to ensure optimal system performance and indoor air quality.
We install [Premium HVAC Equipment Name] with precision system sizing, ductwork inspection, and airflow optimization.
With a [Guarantee Time Period in Years]-year service guarantee, we stand behind both equipment and workmanship. Maintenance programs are available for most makes and models to protect your investment and reduce long-term operating costs.
1. HEATING.
Our comprehensive heating services are designed to maintain safe operation, extend equipment life, and improve energy efficiency.
- Flue pipe cleaning and combustion inspection
- Draft damper adjustment
- Combustion chamber sealing and door cleaning
- Full safety inspection of operating controls
- Ignition system inspection
- Circulator, fan, and burner lubrication
- [Other Heating Services]
Heating System Type
Standard Tune-Up (Starting Price)
Tune-Up with Labor Protection (Starting Price)
Gas Furnace
$[Amount]
$[Amount]
Oil Furnace
$[Amount]
$[Amount]
Gas Boiler
$[Amount]
$[Amount]
Oil Boiler
$[Amount]
$[Amount]
[Others]
$[Amount]
$[Amount]
The following options outline our standard service packages and coverage levels for heating systems.
A standard tune-up typically includes inspection, cleaning, safety checks, and performance testing.
- Tune-Up with Labor Protection includes the standard tune-up plus covered labor for eligible repairs during the coverage period, excluding parts unless otherwise specified.
- Prices shown are starting rates and may increase based on system complexity or additional service requirements.
2. AIR CONDITIONING.
Our air conditioning services are designed to improve cooling efficiency, reliability, and air quality.
- Indoor and outdoor coil cleaning
- Condensate pan and drain inspection
- Electrical and amperage verification
- Relay and contactor inspection
- Motor lubrication
- Operating controls and safety checking
- Refrigerant charge verification
- Filter cleaning or replacement
- [Other Air Conditioning Services]
Air Conditioning System Type
Standard Tune-Up (Maintenance Only)
Tune-Up with Labor Protection
Central Air Conditioning System
$[Standard AC Tune-Up Amount]
$[AC Tune-Up with Labor Protection Amount]
Ductless Mini-Split System
$[Mini-Split Tune-Up Amount]
$[Mini-Split Tune-Up with Labor Protection Amount]
Heat Pump (Cooling Mode)
$[Heat Pump Cooling Tune-Up Amount]
$[Heat Pump Cooling with Labor Protection Amount]
[Others]
$[Others Amount]
$[Others Amount]
The service plans below describe what is included with each air conditioning maintenance option.
- A standard tune-up includes inspection, cleaning, refrigerant checks, and system performance testing.
- Labor protection covers technician labor costs for covered repairs during normal business hours.
- Replacement parts are billed separately unless covered under the manufacturer's warranty
3. COMBINED HEATING AND COOLING SYSTEM.
Our combined service packages provide coordinated maintenance for integrated heating and cooling equipment, helping to improve reliability, reduce operating costs, and simplify ongoing system care.
Combined System Configuration
Annual Tune-Up Plan
Annual Tune-Up with Labor Protection
Gas Furnace + Central AC
$[Gas Furnace AC Tune-Up Amount]
$[Gas Furnace AC Labor Protection Amount]
Oil Furnace + Central AC
$[Oil Furnace AC Tune-Up Amount]
$[Oil Furnace AC Labor Protection Amount]
Heat Pump (Heating & Cooling)
$[Heat Pump Annual Tune-Up Amount]
$[Heat Pump Labor Protection Amount]
The following explains what is included in each combined service option:
- The Annual Tune-Up Plan includes one scheduled cleaning and performance inspection of both the heating and cooling systems during the contract term.
- Tune-Up with Labor Protection includes all standard tune-up services plus coverage for technician labor costs for eligible repairs during normal business hours.
- Combined packages provide coordinated servicing for integrated systems, reducing the need for separate appointments.
- All plans include priority scheduling during peak seasons.
- Customers receive discounted rates on additional repairs and emergency service visits.
PROJECT TIMELINE.
The following outlines the scope of work and estimated costs for installing an HVAC system for [Client Name] at [Client Address].
Project Phase Name
Description
Completion Date
Estimated Cost
Phase 1-Mobilization
The process of preparing the job site for construction, including fencing off the site and bringing all necessary facilities and equipment to the site
[Date]
$[Amount]
Phase 2-Groundwork
Leveling, clearing, benchmarking, bench, etc., in preparation for the construction of the structure
[Date]
$[Amount]
Phase 3-Substructure
Laying the foundation for the structure
[Date]
$[Amount]
Phase 4-Superstructure
Construction of above-ground core structures, such as columns, staircases, beams, etc
[Date]
$[Amount]
Phase 5-Masonry
Masonry wall work, tile work, etc
[Date]
$[Amount]
Phase 6-Services
Various specialized services, including electrical, plumbing, HVAC, etc
[Date]
$[Amount]
Phase 7-Finishing
Painting, trimming, and other finishing work
[Date]
$[Amount]
Phase 8-Completion
Cleaning, final inspection, and handover
[Date]
$[Amount]
Phase 9-Warranty
A period wherein [Company Name] will remedy any issues related to construction deficiency or defect per the terms of the project's contract
[Date]
$[Amount]
POST-INSTALLATION MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE.
In addition to HVAC service installation, [Company Name] offers a rigorous HVAC maintenance schedule for its units.
Following installation, [Company Name] will send a qualified HVAC technician to the installation site following the recommended schedule below:
Maintenance Date
Maintenance Work
[Maintenance Date]
[Maintenance work details such as swapping filters, cleaning, and checking equipment]
[Maintenance Date]
[Maintenance work details such as swapping filters, cleaning, and checking equipment]
[Maintenance Date]
[Maintenance work details such as swapping filters, cleaning, and checking equipment]
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
1. SCOPE OF WORK.
[Company Name] shall work on the installation process of the HVAC system for [Client Name].
2. PAYMENT.
[Client Name] shall pay an advance payment of [Advance Payment Amount] to [Company Name] within [Payment Due in Days] day(s) before the commencement of the work.
An additional payment of [Milestone Payment Amount] will be made upon completion of [Work Completion Milestone in Percentage] of the work.
The balance of [Balance Payment Amount] will be paid upon satisfactory completion of the work.
Any pre-approved additional costs shall be paid in accordance with the agreed contract terms.
The pricing set out in this proposal represents the total contract amount and shall not be increased without the express written approval of [Company Name]'s management board.
Clients with “Tune-up Only” coverage shall be charged service call costs at the prevailing rate for labor and materials.
3. WARRANTY AND INDEMNITY.
[Company Name] warrants the quality of all materials and artistry for a period of [Warranty Tenure in Years] year(s). Any defect in the material or artistry during the period above will be repaired or replaced at no cost to [Client Name].
4. DELAY.
Time is critical for all HVAC services. It is hereby understood and agreed that any delay in the scheduled completion of obligations under this proposal may amount to penalties in accordance with the laws of [State Name].
5. CONFIDENTIALITY.
[Company Name], its agents, personnel, employees, and/or subcontractors shall keep the confidentiality of all information received in the course of the performance of the services and maintain confidentiality beyond the termination of the contract arising out of this proposal.
6. GOVERNING LAW.
The contract arising from this proposal shall be governed by the rights, duties, and obligations of the parties in accordance with the laws of [Governing Law].
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
If you'd like to avail of our services, please provide your signature below. You can always contact us for any further assistance or details.
[Client Name]
[Company Name]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date: